Fareed Zakaria’s July 8 op-ed, “Declaring war on Mexican cartels is popular. That doesn’t mean it’s smart.,” omitted a crucial weapon in combating the scourge of drugs into our country and the fuel that allows the Mexican cartels to flourish: Each year, hundreds of thousands of guns are smuggled into Mexico. These guns flow directly to drug lords, helping to generate large profits. Relatively few of these guns are interdicted by border authorities. American gun manufacturers, supported by the National Rifle Association, are also beneficiaries of this illicit trade.