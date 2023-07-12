Ukrainians knew their country was unlikely to get an offer of immediate membership from NATO this week. Still, many in the war-torn country had hoped that the alliance’s meeting in Vilnius, Lithuania, would bring some good news — if only a clear timeline for joining. But an official communique from NATO leaders offered no specifics about when.
Ukrainian social media users were quick to register their disappointment:
НАТО і Україна pic.twitter.com/jwLuCxkjZw— сало x86 🇺🇦 (@ebashneft) July 12, 2023
So now we know that besides that NATO doors are open for Ukraine, those doors 1) have actual opening hours (unknown); 2) include some get-in password (unknown), 3) require separate permission from tenants (undecided). Very encouraging. #UkraineNATO33— Tetiana Shevchuk (@tet_shevchuk) July 11, 2023
I wanted to summarize today’s NATO meeting in one word… Here is what I came up with… pic.twitter.com/dEnvSqZC1A— Roman Sheremeta 🇺🇦 (@rshereme) July 11, 2023
I am just hoping that #NATO's current stance is just a political & theatrical performance. And that it will conclude with a dramatic, headline grabbing, last minute NATO announcement to burst Putin's balloon. 🫤 #UkraineNATO33 #UkraineNATOnow pic.twitter.com/Xo7MVXvqrY— Semenovych (@IvanSemenovych) July 12, 2023
To audiences in Europe and the United States, such reactions might come across as overwrought, given all the military and financial support the West has provided for Ukraine’s defense against the Russian invasion. But NATO’s decision has come at a moment when Ukrainian fighters are pressing ahead with strengthened efforts to retake land — and enduring heavy casualties in the process. Ukrainians had hoped their sacrifices would be recognized in a more tangible way.
A picture is worth a thousand words.— Clandestine (@WarClandestine) July 11, 2023
NATO have turned their backs on Zelensky.
Without NATO’s direct military intervention, Ukraine will perish, making Zelensky a dead man walking.
The West sacrificed Ukraine and it’s People in an attempt to weaken Russia.
They failed. pic.twitter.com/XI3X8gksRh
“Ukraine earned NATO membership with their blood without any conditions, which are now unable to voice even those who block our only invitation to join,” noted pro-government journalist Serhiy Leshchenko in the post shown below. “Therefore, the declarations made in Vilnius are painful to hear after conversations with people for whom every day may be the last.”
“With NATO or without,” wrote soldier Oleksandr Yabchanka, “I’ll fight as long as I can hold a weapon in my hands. And I’m not the only one. Thanks and honor to everyone who will fight under any conditions.”
Journalist Iliia Ponomarenko suggested that Ukrainians’ battlefield experience belies claims that their country somehow isn’t qualified to join the transatlantic alliance.
I can understand it that NATO can't admit Ukraine while there's an ongoing war.— Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) July 11, 2023
But excuse me, saying that Ukraine's military still needs reforms to join NATO -- after it has made Russia lose over 2,100 tanks, over 900 APCs, nearly 2,500 IFVs, almost 700 artillery pieces, over…
Some were reminded of unhappy historical precedents. Twitter user Denys Sihay wrote that the language of the Vilnius declaration represented little progress from the 2008 NATO summit in Bucharest, Romania, when Western powers made an earlier promise of membership unanchored by specifics. “Three months later,” he noted, “Russia attacked Georgia."
Andrij Birko recalled the signing of the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, when Russia, the United States and other great powers promised Ukraine security guarantees in return for giving up the nuclear weapons it had inherited after the collapse of the Soviet Union:
Western power: thank you for disarming us in 1994 and continually kicking the NATO can down the road since 2008!— Andrij Birko Андрій Бірко (@AndyBirko) July 12, 2023
(Is that grateful enough)
Some even broached the idea of restoring that deterrent:
Apparently Ukraine needs to work on its own nukes.— Daria Kaleniuk (@dkaleniuk) July 11, 2023
Bruised feelings will not lead Ukrainians to reject external help. But for them, Western policy statements are more than bureaucratic declarations of intent. They are also crucial assurances of political, moral and psychological support at a moment of existential threat.
Russia understands only the language of force, everything else it regards as weakness. I want NATO to be strong and united. And Ukraine will make NATO stronger. pic.twitter.com/GdB7BLhfwn— Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) July 11, 2023
The main conclusions of #Vilnius are: there will be weapons, there will be support, there will be a sovereign and independent Ukraine. One day, #Ukraine will definitely join @NATO. Until then, let us remember: our lives and security are only in our hands. We thank our partners,…— Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) July 12, 2023
