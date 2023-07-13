Though competition with Russia and China seems as if it is in the blood of Americans, what stake does the United States have in the Arctic? I sense the answer is, arguably, national security with undertones of natural resources consumption and increased Arctic trade, ignoring a fear stated at the beginning of the essay. If climate is a concern as large as our pride, protecting the region would look different from what is proposed. We should be moving away from a world where the superpowers compete for who knows what, whether it be known to the public or not. I am afraid that this move sets us back in terms of human progression. Letting other countries make mistakes on their own might be our best move.