Opinion Maybe let the other nations fight over the Arctic

July 13, 2023 at 3:52 p.m. EDT
Snow blows near Thule Air Base in Greenland in 2017. The instillation, now known as Pituffik Space Base, is the U.S. military's northernmost base and is 750 miles above the Arctic Circle. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Regarding the July 9 Sunday Opinion essay by Kenneth R. Rosen, “Does the U.S. have cold feet about stepping into the Arctic?”:

Though competition with Russia and China seems as if it is in the blood of Americans, what stake does the United States have in the Arctic? I sense the answer is, arguably, national security with undertones of natural resources consumption and increased Arctic trade, ignoring a fear stated at the beginning of the essay. If climate is a concern as large as our pride, protecting the region would look different from what is proposed. We should be moving away from a world where the superpowers compete for who knows what, whether it be known to the public or not. I am afraid that this move sets us back in terms of human progression. Letting other countries make mistakes on their own might be our best move.

Connor Nisbet, Greenville, S.C.

