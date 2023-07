The Post is to be congratulated for the July 8 front-page article about the efforts of those convicted of the 1984 murder of Catherine Fuller to clear their names, “Under the shadow of a murder, they don’t feel free.” But if you read the articles about this case in The Post in 1984 and 1985, you would have had no doubt about their guilt, unless you were skeptical of the good faith and competence of the police and prosecutors generally and those in D.C. in particular.