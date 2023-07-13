Opinion The mother, center, of a French teenager killed by police reacts as she attends a memorial march for her son Nahel on June 29 in Nanterre, France. (Abdulmonam Eassa/Getty Images)

PARIS — In France, the brutal death of Nahel Merzouk, a French-born 17-year-old of Algerian and Moroccan descent who was shot by a police officer at a traffic stop, triggered a tidal wave of protests that in some cases turned violent. If the world seems to be astonished by the level of anger expressed, I am not. France has been facing police brutality against minorities for decades, a problem that lingers and worsens with time. If the status quo is left unchecked, if this systemic racist violence continues apace, a proudly “universalist” republic — and especially one that purports not to recognize racial, religious, or ethnic difference at all — will have abandoned its own social contract.

Institutional violence against minorities has been a hallmark of French life ever since the colonial era. In October 1961, for instance, several hundred Algerians who were protesting against curfew measures were massacred by Paris police, their bodies left to drown in the Seine River. This has been a perpetual problem ever since. After Nahel’s death, what’s been on the minds of many French citizens is the 2005 death of two teenagers of color, Zyed Benna and Bouna Traoré, who were chased by the police until they were electrocuted in the Paris suburb of Clichy-sous-Bois, an incident that likewise fueled an unprecedented wave of revolts. Then as now, the shock was major, and the problem of racist discriminations was finally acknowledged by then President Jacques Chirac.

But the deeper issue of institutional racism has never really been on the table. If France, its leaders and its people, cannot find it within themselves to have this conversation openly and honestly, the plot will be lost. Too many people have already died in standoffs with police. How many more lives have to be lost before any substantive changes can take place?

As we grieve Nahel, it also bears remembering some of the others who have also died or were severely injured unjustly at the hands of police.

1983: Toumi Djaïdja

In December 1983, a large crowd of 100,000 gathered in Paris. The Algerian-born Toumi Djaïdja, 19, welcomed the marchers: “Hello to France of all colors!” He was shot by police after intervening to protect a child from a police dog. Even still, he decided to march against racism, making history as he started the first antiracist national event in France.

1986: Malik Oussekine

In December 1986, Malik Oussekine, 22, was on his way home after a concert when he found himself in the middle of the aftermath of a national student protest. Chased by the police, he died after being repeatedly kicked and beaten with batons. His death made his name a symbol of police killings.

2005: Zyed Benna and Bouna Traoré

As they were returning home from a soccer game, Zyed Benna, Bouna Traoré and Muhittin Altun, between the ages of 15 and 17, were all chased by the police, even though they had done nothing wrong. Scared, they hid in a power station, where Zyed and Bouna eventually died after being electrocuted and Muhittin survived only after being severely injured. “If they enter the place, I don’t think they will make it,” said one of the police officers. The case was dismissed in 2015.

2016: Adama Traoré

On July 19, 2016, his 24th birthday, Adama Traoré was detained riding a bike for an identity check. He did not have his ID with him, and he tried to run away from the officers who stopped him. He died after suffocating under the weight of three gendarmes. “I can’t breathe,” were his last words. The officers involved have still not been indicted. Due to the tireless activism of his sister Assa Traoré, Adama Traoré is today the most well-known victim of police killing in France.

2017: Shaoyao Liu

Shaoyao Liu, 56, was shot dead in his apartment by police in front of his children. The police version of events, which claimed self-defense, was challenged by the family, who says that Liu had the cooking scissors in hand because he was cooking fish for dinner. His death sparked anger among the Chinese community, but the case against the officers in question was ultimately dismissed.

2020: Cédric Chouviat

“I’m suffocating,” were the last words of Cédric Chouviat, 42. An identity check led to an altercation that ended up with him being forcefully tackled and placed in a chokehold several times until his heart stopped beating. Chouviat is one of the rare victims whose death can be documented thanks to video records.

2022: Rayana

After a night of clubbing, Rayana, 21 , and a friend accepted a ride from a man she just met. On their way back, the driver twice refused to stop for police. Police then decided to shoot the car more than 10 times, hitting Rayana with a fatal bullet in the head. One year later, the police officers involved in the incident have still not been interrogated.