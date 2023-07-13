The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Georgia teacher did not give parents a choice

July 13, 2023 at 3:52 p.m. EDT
Katherine Rinderle, a teacher in Cobb County, Ga. (Southern Poverty Law Center)

I live in Cobb County, Ga., where teacher Katherine Rinderle faces dismissal. The July 6 Thursday Opinion column by Greg Sargent and Paul Waldman, “A Georgia teacher’s plight exposes the essence of anti-woke MAGA fury,” didn’t tell the whole story.

My Shadow Is Purple” is a picture book for preschoolers. (Barnes & Noble says it’s for children 3 to 5 years old.) Yet Ms. Rinderle read it to her fifth-grade students. Students said she read the book during class time designated for math instruction.

The book isn’t a district-approved resource, undoubtedly because it deals with a controversial, divisive topic, described in blurbs as “moving beyond the gender binary.” Ms. Rinderle didn’t give parents a heads-up, preventing them from being able to opt out their children.

When parents complain about indoctrination, this episode exemplifies what they mean. Ms. Rinderle wasn’t preparing students for academic success; she was advancing her personal worldview. If she had used math time to read, say, Matt Walsh’s anti-woke book, “Johnny the Walrus,” progressive parents probably would have objected, too.

Charles D. Eden, Atlanta

