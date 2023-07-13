I live in Cobb County, Ga., where teacher Katherine Rinderle faces dismissal. The July 6 Thursday Opinion column by Greg Sargent and Paul Waldman, “A Georgia teacher’s plight exposes the essence of anti-woke MAGA fury,” didn’t tell the whole story.
The book isn’t a district-approved resource, undoubtedly because it deals with a controversial, divisive topic, described in blurbs as “moving beyond the gender binary.” Ms. Rinderle didn’t give parents a heads-up, preventing them from being able to opt out their children.
When parents complain about indoctrination, this episode exemplifies what they mean. Ms. Rinderle wasn’t preparing students for academic success; she was advancing her personal worldview. If she had used math time to read, say, Matt Walsh’s anti-woke book, “Johnny the Walrus,” progressive parents probably would have objected, too.
Charles D. Eden, Atlanta