But some kind of clear signal was expected. It did not come. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, upon learning of the final language of the NATO leaders’ communique, tweeted angrily on his way to Vilnius that it’s “unprecedented and absurd” not to set a time frame for Ukraine’s NATO membership. Members of the U.S. delegation were “furious” with Zelensky’s outburst, and in a private meeting reportedly urged him to cool down and embrace the security aid he was being promised.
Assignment editor Damir Marusic was joined by columnists Max Boot and Josh Rogin to discuss all this drama, and what implications it has for the future of the war in Ukraine.
Use the audio player, or The Post’s “Please, Go On” podcast feed, to listen to the entire conversation.
Here are some edited excerpts:
NATO membership for Ukraine?
Max Boot: It was pretty clear that the alliance was not united on having Ukraine join anytime soon. There was opposition from the United States and Germany, the two most influential members.
And I’m not sure it’s the wrong call either, because there are legitimate concerns. If you admit Ukraine to NATO anytime soon, you’re making NATO a direct party to a conflict with a nuclear armed state. The focus right now should be on providing as many weapons as possible to Ukraine for the success of their counteroffensive and to roll back the Russian aggression.
And on that front, NATO allies are standing firm. They have actually been drawing closer to Ukraine with the creation of the NATO’s Ukraine Council and further pledges of arms.
Was this a diplomatic train wreck?
Josh Rogin: This entire issue [of NATO membership] is a red herring — a distraction, and a silly one at that. We knew that the United States was always going to oppose real signs of speeding Ukraine’s membership and that they were just going to come up with some nonsense language that everyone was going to be equally unhappy with. All of the resulting controversy seems to be completely unnecessary.
Zelensky made a mistake. He built this into a big issue by being so public about his criticism, when he should have known that this is how it was going to turn out.
And for the Biden administration, all the focus on this is a useful distraction from what are the real problems with its Ukraine policy. Which is the issue of military support for Ukraine that Max mentioned: the Ukrainians are not getting as much as they need, not as much as they want, not as much as they’re calling for. And the United States is trailing behind European partners, including some NATO partners, on some key things.
We spent three days talking about the language of the NATO communique. I couldn’t think of something less consequential to the result of the counteroffensive — and the most important goal: winning the war.
With indefinite arms supplies, will this be a forever war?
Josh Rogin: The problem with that frame is that it assumes that if we just pulled support for Ukraine, the war would end. But Ukrainians are determined to fight with or without our help. So if we really want to avoid the forever war, the best thing we could do is to support them.
Max Boot: The only way you would have a realistic shot at NATO membership is if Ukraine and Russia achieve a sustainable stalemate. I’m thinking of something like the division of Germany into East and West Germany or the division of Korea into South and North Korea, where you have a very clearly fixed border that becomes fortified by both sides. And then the U.S. sends the signal that if you cross this line, we will go to war.
For the U.S. leadership to say, “We are willing to put U.S. troops on the front lines, we are willing to fight for Ukraine right now”— we’re not willing to do that. And it’s reasonable that we don’t want to be embroiled directly in a conflict with a nuclear armed adversary like Russia.
The Ukrainians have shown that they are very stalwart and skilled fighters and that they have made tremendous use of the weapons we have given them. The problem is we haven’t given them enough weapons. And I think that’s a disgrace and a mistake. We should be providing them dozens, if not hundreds, of F-16s so they can take control of the skies and move forward and push the Russians back. That’s how we can achieve that ultimately sustainable and defensible line.
That line is going to have to be on Ukraine’s 1991 internationally recognized borders. I don’t think anything short of that is going to be sustainable in the long term. Although I would put an asterisk on Crimea. I think that there is a potential for a deal on Crimea if the Ukrainians can take back Donbas and the rest of the Russian-occupied territory. They could say, “We’re not going to recognize Russian sovereignty over Crimea, but we’re going to live with it for now.”
Listen to more from their conversation here: