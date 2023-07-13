With indefinite arms supplies, will this be a forever war?

Josh Rogin: The problem with that frame is that it assumes that if we just pulled support for Ukraine, the war would end. But Ukrainians are determined to fight with or without our help. So if we really want to avoid the forever war, the best thing we could do is to support them.

Max Boot: The only way you would have a realistic shot at NATO membership is if Ukraine and Russia achieve a sustainable stalemate. I’m thinking of something like the division of Germany into East and West Germany or the division of Korea into South and North Korea, where you have a very clearly fixed border that becomes fortified by both sides. And then the U.S. sends the signal that if you cross this line, we will go to war.

For the U.S. leadership to say, “We are willing to put U.S. troops on the front lines, we are willing to fight for Ukraine right now”— we’re not willing to do that. And it’s reasonable that we don’t want to be embroiled directly in a conflict with a nuclear armed adversary like Russia.

The Ukrainians have shown that they are very stalwart and skilled fighters and that they have made tremendous use of the weapons we have given them. The problem is we haven’t given them enough weapons. And I think that’s a disgrace and a mistake. We should be providing them dozens, if not hundreds, of F-16s so they can take control of the skies and move forward and push the Russians back. That’s how we can achieve that ultimately sustainable and defensible line.

That line is going to have to be on Ukraine’s 1991 internationally recognized borders. I don’t think anything short of that is going to be sustainable in the long term. Although I would put an asterisk on Crimea. I think that there is a potential for a deal on Crimea if the Ukrainians can take back Donbas and the rest of the Russian-occupied territory. They could say, “We’re not going to recognize Russian sovereignty over Crimea, but we’re going to live with it for now.”