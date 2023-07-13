Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sign up for the Post Grad newsletter to get this column in your inbox. Last week, I asked readers about their experiences living in college towns. A surprising number of respondents who said they engaged with college towns after graduating were 65 or older. Many wrote about how much they loved being around the energy of youth and how living in a collegiate environment kept them open to new ideas and to change. Their experiences brought to mind a friendship that deeply influenced me.

In May 2021, late in my junior year, I wrote an article about my favorite spot on the University of Notre Dame campus, the (now closed) Snite Museum of Art for my school paper. I received a short but powerful response from the museum’s director emeritus, saying in part:

“I spent 37 years as curator and director [1974-1999]. Your essay means a great deal to me. I always ask the question, ‘Did I waste my life building the Snite?’ You answered the question.”

At 82, Dean A. Porter was energetic, planning his next books — he had written five volumes on Victor Higgins and Walter Ufer, two artists of the American Southwest — and other work. I liked him right away. His sunny personality and ever-growing list of creative projects made him extremely easy to talk to. He was also a great listener and, even years after retirement, one of those professors who is always teaching. Our conversations during the last year of his life, and the friendship that emerged from them, taught me how enriching intergenerational relationships can be.

Whether Dean was talking about the artists of the Taos Pueblo or joking about everyday occurrences, his comments dispensed wisdom: “You make your own luck, when you have the right attitude.” What traits beget good luck? “Enthusiasm, enthusiasm, enthusiasm, enthusiasm and ... um … enthusiasm.” After Dean received a failing grade in art history as an undergrad in Binghamton, N.Y., he went on to complete a doctoral degree in the same subject, achieving his dream of becoming an art historian. Going from D to PhD, as he put it, was a testament to the importance of trying again and again (and again) for the things you love.

Dean spent 37 years at Notre Dame, much of that time as the Snite’s director — building and organizing the university’s collection of works from around 3,000 pieces to 30,000, he told me. He described at length the process of communicating with families, galleries, benefactors and collectors to choose the best pieces possible. Like Dean, several of his students spent their careers working at the Snite on campus. “I always told my students I was working for them,” he would say.

Many of my friends chuckled or rolled their eyes at my friendship with Dean, an octogenarian exactly 61 years older than me. And why not? Primed by years of schooling to see friendship as something that happens between same-aged peers, many young people enter workplaces feeling awkward, squeamish or worried about making friends in mixed-age environments. Some fear they won’t have things in common with co-workers or neighbors who have, say, kids or mortgages, or who remember life before the internet.

But plenty of millennials and Gen Zers know that it’s what we don’t have in common with older people that can catalyze the most fruitful connections. One 23-year-old, Killeen, told me she met her 85-year-old friend Ronnie working her first post-graduation job. Ronnie, who died in 2022, was “such a good example of a content life,” she says. They didn’t have shared cultural references or social media, “so we just talked about ourselves and life and what I was growing in the garden.” Not sharing the same routines or experiences creates an opening to talk about deeper things: our interests and fears, our hopes, our families and identities.

For recent graduates, having friendships with older people can give us a glimpse into what our futures might be like, alleviating some of the uncertainty that marks this phase of life. Take 30-year-old Ellen, who met her 40-year-old friend Lindahl through work. While their relationship was initially founded on Ellen’s desire for professional mentorship, Ellen soon found herself seeking advice from Lindahl on more personal topics — and benefiting from Lindahl’s journey as a wife and mother. “She was the first person I was close to to open up about the realities of how common miscarriages are,” Ellen told me this week. And “that changed for the better my ability to support my friends looking to start families.” Watching her friend navigate life as a working mother showed Ellen “the joys and complications” that come with that.

There’s a novelty to hearing stories from other eras, and the achievements of people from older generations can inspire in ways that same-aged peers cannot. Other heartfelt tales I heard — of recent grads or others in their 20s befriending 70-year-old nuns, 40-year-old band directors and people of every age in between — had common threads: adults willing to mentor, counsel and otherwise accompany young people on their journeys through life. Oftentimes, older people are eager to provide ideas or advice, but these friendships are so much more than utilitarian exchanges: Friendships at any life stage tend to boil down to people simply enjoying one another’s company.

I have notes from early conversations I had with Dean while preparing for a different article — one I never wrote, about the museum that connected us. This week, I came across lines that felt particularly relevant: Young people need more older friends. Old people teach us not to care so much about what others think. They teach us how to be ourselves — “enthusiastically,” as Dean would put it.

