Lawyers for former president Donald Trump filed a motion Monday asking U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to grant an indefinite postponement of his trial on charges of mishandling classified documents, citing the volume of evidence in the case and Trump’s candidacy for president. Columnist Ruth Marcus spoke about the filing with Mary McCord, who served as acting assistant attorney general for national security from 2016 to 2017. She is executive director of the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection and a visiting professor at Georgetown University Law Center. This is an edited transcript of their conversation.

Q: So you read the filing. What jumped out at you?

McCord: Two things. I’m not surprised at all that Mr. Trump’s attorneys would seek a delay. Even Dec. 11 [the trial date proposed by special counsel Jack Smith], that’s pretty fast for a case that includes classified information to actually get to trial. It is an aggressive schedule.

The second thing is that although it reads superficially like a legit motion, [what they] snuck in here a couple of times is [the claim] that this is essentially a political prosecution by the political opponent of Trump. That’s of course counterfactual, because it’s not President Biden who is directing this prosecution or even had anything to do with the prosecution. And so that tends to put a little bit of color on the whole motion. [Also,] a number of the legal questions that the attorneys claim are significant and should result in the whole case being dismissed are really not serious legal questions, particularly the argument that, under the Presidential Records Act, “this is [Trump’s] material.” I think those are going to fail.

Q: Do you think that the argument that this is at heart a political prosecution is aimed at the public, the judge or both?

McCord: Probably both. Primarily at the public, because this is consistent with everything that Trump has been saying all along. But [also at the judge], given Judge Cannon’s history [her order appointing a special master to review the documents seized by the FBI was reversed by the 11th Circuit], and some of her own views back when she first was ruling on issues related to the government’s ability to review the materials they had seized during the execution of the search warrant. She made her own comments about the inherent political nature of a case where you have someone who is a former president and a candidate as the subject of a search.

Q: The lawyers don’t suggest an alternate trial date. Is that good strategy or bad strategy?

McCord: Well, I think partly that fits into their political argument. One of their main arguments is, “We couldn’t possibly get an impartial jury while Trump is a candidate for a presidential election.” And even though they don’t say this, I think the hope is that after the election, either Mr. Trump will have won and will be able to just put the kibosh on this entire prosecution, or another Republican will have won and put pressure on that Republican to issue a pardon.

Q. They say that the Dec. 11 trial date is “unreasonable” and “would result in a miscarriage of justice.” Is it unreasonable?

McCord: It is aggressive, for a case where you’re going to have to go through CIPA [the Classified Information Procedures Act, the federal law that sets out procedures for handling criminal cases involving classified information]. I do think with CIPA, particularly a judge that hasn’t, to my knowledge, ever handled CIPA proceedings before, and particularly given the volume of classified information that may be part of the discovery, that that’s a pretty quick trial date. I think it wasn’t unreasonable for Jack Smith and his team to propose that, but I think that is aggressive.

Q: Explain to people what CIPA is and how the presence of classified documents reasonably makes the case take longer.

McCord: The Classified Information Procedures Act was passed to provide a mechanism for the government to be able to go to trial and prosecute criminal offenses that involve classified information while also simultaneously safeguarding the due-process constitutional rights of the defendant. The idea here is to find a balance. The government has to come into court and say, “We’ve reviewed everything that’s classified that we think needs to be provided to the defense in discovery.” But if some of what it needs to turn over is so sensitive that it doesn’t want to turn it over even to defense counsel, then they can seek certain redactions. Then the defense counsel has to say, “Here are the things we want to use at trial, including classified information.” The government then can come in and say, “Here are all the things that we think are too sensitive; we want to propose some sort of alternative.” And that gets litigated. That’s a lot of steps. And that’s why I think Dec. 11 is aggressive. And it won’t surprise me at all if Judge Cannon isn’t at least open to an extension of time.

Q: One of the things the lawyers raised is their purported concern for transparency. They say that “there should simply be no ‘secret’ evidence, nor any facts concealed from public view relative to the prosecution of a leading Presidential candidate by his political opponent. Our democracy demands no less than full transparency.” Is this kind of graymail [using the threat of revealing classified information] wrapped in the First Amendment, or what?

McCord: Well, we’re not quite to graymail, but I think that’s what they’re trying to get at. This is a case where over 30 of the counts are directly related to national defense information. So the notion that there’d be nothing at all secret, nothing at all to protect against broad disclosure is kind of silly.

Q: One reason that the lawyers said they needed a delay is that Trump is running for president, which “requires significant planning and time, making the current schedule untenable and counseling in favor of a continuance.” Should the judge give Trump special solicitude because he’s a presidential candidate?

McCord: He’s not the first person to say to a judge, “I have this really busy schedule.” And to the extent that a judge can make accommodations for someone’s career or their candidacy while still moving promptly toward trial and taking into consideration societal interests, there is some measure of trying to accommodate. But I don’t think it goes so far as what Mr. Trump’s attorneys are trying to do, which is put this off indefinitely, and certainly until after the election, because he’s a candidate. He chose to be a candidate while he had investigations pending against him. And he has a responsibility, like anyone who is facing charges, to go through our criminal justice system.

Q: A related thing that they say is that proceeding to trial in the midst of a presidential election, where you’re basically running against the administration of the person who is your opponent, will create “extraordinary challenges in the jury selection process" and limit the defendant’s “ability to secure a fair and impartial adjudication.” Does that move you at all?

McCord: That does not move me, because that’s exactly what voir dire is about, right? Voir dire is the process of selecting a jury where the lawyers and the judge get to ask questions of a jury to determine whether they have any preconceived biases against either party or toward either party. Voir dire will be challenging in a case like this, because a lot of people will have opinions. But there are plenty of other high-profile cases where defendants say, “I can’t possibly get an impartial jury here.” And people are summoned to come for jury duty, they answer the questions and impartial juries are empaneled.

Q: You mentioned the issues the lawyers raised about the Presidential Records Act. They say the intersection between the act and the various criminal statutes at issue has never been addressed by any court and, in the defendant’s view, will result in a dismissal of the indictment. Is there any tenable argument here?

McCord: So the only thing we really know about this argument is mostly what Trump himself has been saying. And it’s kind of ridiculous, which is, essentially, under the Presidential Records Act, “I get to decide what’s personal, and I decided everything was personal.” Never mind that, at least according to the facts alleged in the indictment, there’s no indication that he actually had decided these things were personal. But even just under the law, the whole purpose of the Presidential Records Act was to say, no, the records of official business are the records of the government of the people. They’re not personal records. And if you read this motion, you wouldn’t even think that there were any obstruction offenses in the indictment, right?

Q: There’s been a lot of talk about Judge Cannon, about whether she’s prepared by virtue of her past experience or lack thereof to try a case of this magnitude, and about her seeming over-solicitude, according to the 11th Circuit, for Trump. Is it fair to say that the handling of this motion will tell us a lot about Judge Cannon, or is that overstating things?

McCord: I think it will. If she’s going to grant a continuance [under the Speedy Trial Act, on the grounds that it would serve the “ends of justice”], she’s required by the Speedy Trial Act to provide her reasons — what are the factors she considered. We will learn from that how she views this case in terms of the former president’s ability to adequately prepare for and defend against these charges before the 2024 election.

Q: In the public’s first encounter with her, she seemed to believe that former presidents deserved special solicitude when they were the subject of a search warrant. So it will be interesting to see if she continues to believe in that solicitude.

McCord: That’s right. And if past is prologue, you might think that she would be overgenerous with granting a request for delay. We will also see in her ruling what she thinks about the societal interests in getting this case to trial before the 2024 election, or whether she thinks that’s a valid interest.

