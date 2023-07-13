Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) takes over Friday as chairman of the National Governors Association (NGA), a job that rotates annually between Republicans and Democrats. Every year, the new leader announces a signature initiative. The outgoing chairman, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D), explored youth mental health. Mr. Cox wanted to pick health care or energy policy, but the more he thought about it, the more he realized the country’s pressing problems cannot be solved unless citizens learn how to “disagree better.” So, he’s launching an initiative to promote what he calls “healthy conflict.”

The conservative governor emphasizes that this isn’t just another warm and fuzzy civility initiative. He’s working with experts at universities such as Stanford and Dartmouth to understand the science behind toxic animosity. He said research shows that leaders of different political tribes talking to each other respectfully in public works to lower animosity.

Running for governor in 2020, Mr. Cox recorded an ad with his Democratic opponent, Chris Peterson, in which both pledged to respect the results of the election. To kick off the “Disagree Better” campaign, which he is set to announce on Friday in Atlantic City, he filmed a public service announcement with Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D). Together they’ll encourage governors to record similar spots in their states. The NGA will pay for the production costs.

Mr. Cox plans to convene meetings of governors in four other states, including New Hampshire and Kentucky, to promote respectful debate. He hopes to visit college campuses, board rooms and churches to deliver the message. His wife, Abby, will organize service projects to bring together legislators from different parties.

All of this is aimed at getting upstream of bad behavior children see modeled by adults.

Donald Trump, of course, is the elephant in the room. He has made the political culture more crass. Because Mr. Trump has dominated U.S. politics for eight years, Mr. Cox notes, many young people think his antics are normal. “If you turned 12 in 2015, you’re in college now, and that’s all you know,” he said. Mr. Cox hopes Mr. Trump doesn’t win the Republican primaries. He said any current or former governor would be preferable. Asked about the abrasive style of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), Mr. Cox said he’ll urge him “to be nicer.”

Mr. Cox said he believes there’s “an exhausted majority” eager to lower the temperature. “At our core, Americans are good people,” he said. “We’re not going to change the country overnight, but we have to offer an alternative.”

Ultimately, there’s no substitute for modeling good behavior. During a news conference in May, Mr. Cox called members of Congress “imbeciles” for being unable to pass immigration reform. He said his phone blew up with attaboy text messages praising the fiery comments. But he felt guilty for not practicing what he preaches, so he apologized the next day on social media.

Mr. Cox acknowledges this effort to “disagree better” might get drowned out, especially by the nastiness of the presidential campaign. He noted his term as NGA chair ends next summer within a week of the Republican National Convention, when the GOP might again coronate Mr. Trump. “I’m trying to provide counterprogramming,” he said. Mr. Cox is brave to try — and for believing that Americans are not living in a “post-kindness” world.

