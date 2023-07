After reading E.J. Dionne Jr.’s July 11 op-ed on despair, hope and politics, “The high cost of despair in politics,” I thought of a poem by Emily Dickinson, believed to have been written around 1861, another time of turmoil in America. It begins: “Hope is the thing with feathers / That perches in the soul, / And sings the tune without the words, / And never stops at all.”