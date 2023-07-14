Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

I grew up near Woodley Road and Wisconsin Avenue in Northwest Washington, so I was intrigued to hear that the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority is considering a Metro stop in Georgetown, as reported in the July 11 Metro article “New tunnel and stops among Metro’s expansion proposals.” However, there was a time when Georgetown residents rose up and opposed the route, which is why the Red Line cuts from Tenleytown over to Connecticut Avenue.

Now, Georgetown is facing the twin challenges of parking and traffic, demanding a multibillion-dollar fix. As you sow, Georgetown, so shall you reap.

John Schelp, Durham, N.C.

My excitement about Metro’s proposed expansion proposals — at long last, a station in Georgetown — dimmed upon further reading. “It would be decades before any extension would open,” the July 11 Metro article reported. The beleaguered 16-mile Purple Line inching through my neighborhood has been a decade in the making and still won’t open for another few years.

I recently read Stephen E. Ambrose’s book “Nothing Like It in the World: The Men Who Built the Transcontinental Railroad 1863-1869.” The transcontinental railroad was 1,900 miles and completed in six years, including tunneling through the Sierra Nevadas, world-record snowstorms and shipping supplies to California around the tip of South America or through the mosquito-infested Isthmus of Panama — all done with virtually no power tools.

If artificial intelligence is our future, what can we learn from the past?

Marilynne Rudick, Chevy Chase

