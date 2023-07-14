Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Catherine Rampell sees a president who has ignored what she calls “kooky, experimental, heterodox” ideas from progressives to solve rising inflation by instead pursuing a policy of … boring textbook economics, especially by letting the Fed do its job of strategically hiking interest rates. The result: cooling inflation, super-low unemployment and no recession so far. “The president has been terrific at staying out of the Fed’s way,” Catherine writes.

By contrast, an enthusiastic Perry Bacon sees Biden as promoting policies that are way more progressive than those of his predecessors, from free lunch for students to a crackdown on junk fees for consumers. “Progressive ideas are now truly in the mainstream — pushing the United States in a more equal and just direction,” Perry writes. Given the mixed support for these ideas among Democrats and the opposition from Republicans, though, he argues that it’s unclear so far whether they will turn out to be a new direction for the party or just a blip.

Enough about Biden’s work domestically — what about his leadership abroad? Max Boot does a compare and contrast of the president’s recent visit to Helsinki, to celebrate Finland’s entry into NATO membership, with Donald Trump’s buddy act with Vladimir Putin in the same city five years ago. To Max, the very different tenors of the two visits say everything on why Biden has been great for U.S. national security: “He came not to kowtow before Putin but to stand up to him — and not to undermine NATO but to strengthen it.”

On a similar note, Fareed Zakaria observes that when asked to make the case for a second term in a recent interview for Fareed’s TV show, Biden focused exclusively on foreign affairs. “Like anyone who wants to be president, Biden has a healthy ego, and he has wanted the job since he was a young man, but I think it’s fair to say he is also driven by a sense that the future of the international order is on the line,” Fareed writes.

Republicans, meanwhile, are becoming increasingly isolationist, with dwindling willingness to stick out their necks to promote order abroad. To Fareed, that means this next election could have implications far beyond our own borders.

Your new summer sport

Tired of baseball? Wish American football had a bit more international flair? Well, get ready for Major League Cricket, which launched in Texas this week.

If you think of cricket as an interminable, potentially winnerless game, you might have in mind “Test” cricket, says cricket journalist Matt Thacker in an op-ed (because, of course, where cricket goes, cricket journalism must follow). What’s arriving here, he explains, is a newer variation called Twenty20 or T20 cricket, featuring three-hour matches, “stunning athleticism and all the razzamatazz you would expect of any sporting occasion in the United States.”

It’s an especially thrilling debut not just for Brits but also for the Indian, Pakistani and Caribbean immigrant communities in the United States who make up some of cricket’s most passionate fans — and some of whom are backing the new league as investors.

Figure card

From graphics reporter Youyou Zhou’s data-driven story on Canada’s new initiative to pick off thousands of skilled workers laboring in the United States under visas that depend on their employment — and give them only 60 days to find new sponsored work if they get laid off. “This is a population of immigrants that the United States should want to keep. Most work in computer-related jobs. Others work in jobs that require specialized skills, such as doctors, professors, accountants and managers,” Youyou writes. Instead, our country offers these workers (and their families) so little security that a whole other nation is tapping them as a resource.

Less politics

The Editorial Board makes the case for why states should ban utility shut-offs in our increasingly hot summers, which in some places can be just as deadly without AC as a winter without heat.

Smartest, fastest

