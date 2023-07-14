Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Greetings again from the Dallas heat dome. I’m preparing to go back to Tulsa, a town I’ve reported from a few times over the past two years. You might know about the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921, when White mobs slaughtered Black residents of the Greenwood district. More than 100 years later, the living survivors of that massacre and descendants of victims have been engaged in a legal battle with the city, fighting for reparations. I’ve been writing about the efforts at repair and justice there, taking several trips to Tulsa to document the centennial as well as the search for the remains of massacre victims.

In August 2022, Tulsa County District Court Judge Caroline Wall issued a historic decision to let the reparations lawsuit proceed — a move that gave many people hope that justice could be served not only in Tulsa but also in other places where massacres occurred.

Last week, however, Wall issued a stunning decision in the reverse direction: She tossed out the reparations case altogether, with little explanation. So, I’m Tulsa-bound again, to get the story of where the road to justice goes from here.

Meanwhile? A few words about men …

These guys said what?!

If you’ve been online at all in the past week or so, two examples out of Hollywood were reminders that men have a long way to go when it comes to treating women with respect.

First, actress Keke Palmer began trending after the father of her child, some guy named Darius Jackson, publicly criticized her for wearing a revealing dress at an Usher concert: “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom.” He further took to Twitter to explain himself and just made it worse.

We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is.



This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe.



I rest my case. — Darius Daulton (@dvulton) July 5, 2023

Black Twitter basically stripped him naked, poured gas on him, tied him up by the heels and dragged that man straight to hell.

Boy, If You Don't...Darius Jackson Trends After Blasting Bangin' Baby Mama Keke Palmer's Poppin' Usher Residency Dress, Dweebly Doubles Down On Misogynistic Messiness While Twitter Urges Him To Clock Back Into Daddy Daycare https://t.co/Y3kYNJFsvp pic.twitter.com/BSpaKMUIQy — Bossip (@Bossip) July 6, 2023

A few days later, professional surfer Sarah Brady, Jonah Hill’s ex-girlfriend, said the Hollywood actor had been “emotionally abusive” and shared text messages from Hill, in which he imposed restrictions on what she could wear and post online, and called them his “boundaries.”

In response to these Hollywood himbos acting out, women took to Twitter to share personal stories of men who have tried to control or sabotage them. Including yours truly.

I have a friend with a JD who has failed the bar 4 times. Every time the exam comes up, her bd starts acting up, cheating and stops paying child support. She bombs the test every time. He has a successful business, but didn’t graduate high school. The envy and jealousy is wild. — Crissy (@urhandsonmybody) July 7, 2023

I dated another actor in my 20s. Every time I had even a minor professional success, he cried. Broke down. Needed me to stop everything to console him for not having the exact same wins. He was doing fine, he just needed me to be less than he was. It got bad. — Alyssa❄️Thordarson🇮🇸 (@alyssathorhamar) July 8, 2023

The way my PTSD just horse kicked me in the chest! Day of my premiere, he’s crying and needs to talk about something serious after. (Doctor said he was at risk of getting fat like his mom. I spent all day an emotional wreck we were breaking up.) — Skele-kate (@thebouncingbird) July 7, 2023

Sadly, it feels as though every woman has a story like this.

Further Reading: Christine Emba on masculinity

I highly suggest you all check out my Opinions colleague Christine Emba’s timely new essay on masculinity. It’s legitimately one of the best pieces I’ve read trying to pin down just what the heck is going on with men today.

🚨 New piece alert! 🚨



Keke Palmer’s boyfriend is acting up, Jonah Hill is a lame, and at least one guy you know has turned into an absolute weirdo.



What’s going on with men???



I spent a few months investigating…https://t.co/SkNNFtpKUv — Christine Emba (@ChristineEmba) July 10, 2023

And this video!

Is it harder to be a man today? What does it mean to be masculine?



“I don’t think it makes it any more difficult for me to be masculine. But being a man, in general, I think has been getting more difficult,” one person told @ChristineEmba. https://t.co/DDMayYBWkS pic.twitter.com/BB4RGaf9ti — Washington Post Opinions (@PostOpinions) July 12, 2023

There is so much in the essay to read and consider. I’ve been thinking about this passage a lot:

“Of course, a masculinity defined solely in opposition to women — or to the gains of feminism, more specifically — doesn’t provide a true road map to the future. Perhaps most alarmingly, many of the visions of masculinity these figures are pushing are wildly antisocial, untethered to any idea of good. Men are urged to situate themselves in a mythic story in which the world was always meant to be under their control. The fact that it no longer is becomes fuel for defensiveness and a victim complex, one that has corrosive and tragic effects.”

And this one, quoting a doctoral student at an Ivy League university:

“‘Ultimately,’ [Taylor] Reynolds mused, ‘it’s about relationships and finding older men who, you know — they’re not flashy, they’re not “important,” necessarily, but they actually are living virtuous lives as men. And then being able to then learn from them.’

“This cultural shift is one reason why the crisis of masculinity might take time to fix: because fostering positive representations of manhood requires relationships and mentorship on an individual level, in a way that can’t be mandated.”

This part. This seems missing from American culture. I think about Greek mythology and the Zen masters of old Japan. It seems that in other cultures, there exist many more ways to be a virtuous man who needn’t rely on domination to feel whole. This is not to say those cultures weren’t sexist. But at least there existed archetypes of masculinity based on honesty, sensitivity, discovery and, above all, humility.

Maybe someday, American men will wake up and heal. Until they do, we will all keep suffering.

