Opinion Men are not okay

July 14, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. EDT
Vernon AME Church pastor Robert Turner speaks through a megaphone as he leads a protest for reparations on Nov. 18, 2020 in Tulsa, (Joshua Lott/The Washington Post)
Greetings again from the Dallas heat dome.

I’m preparing to go back to Tulsa, a town I’ve reported from a few times over the past two years. You might know about the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921, when White mobs slaughtered Black residents of the Greenwood district. More than 100 years later, the living survivors of that massacre and descendants of victims have been engaged in a legal battle with the city, fighting for reparations. I’ve been writing about the efforts at repair and justice there, taking several trips to Tulsa to document the centennial as well as the search for the remains of massacre victims.

In August 2022, Tulsa County District Court Judge Caroline Wall issued a historic decision to let the reparations lawsuit proceed — a move that gave many people hope that justice could be served not only in Tulsa but also in other places where massacres occurred.

Last week, however, Wall issued a stunning decision in the reverse direction: She tossed out the reparations case altogether, with little explanation. So, I’m Tulsa-bound again, to get the story of where the road to justice goes from here.

Meanwhile? A few words about men …

These guys said what?!

If you’ve been online at all in the past week or so, two examples out of Hollywood were reminders that men have a long way to go when it comes to treating women with respect.

First, actress Keke Palmer began trending after the father of her child, some guy named Darius Jackson, publicly criticized her for wearing a revealing dress at an Usher concert: “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom.” He further took to Twitter to explain himself and just made it worse.

Black Twitter basically stripped him naked, poured gas on him, tied him up by the heels and dragged that man straight to hell.

A few days later, professional surfer Sarah Brady, Jonah Hill’s ex-girlfriend, said the Hollywood actor had been “emotionally abusive” and shared text messages from Hill, in which he imposed restrictions on what she could wear and post online, and called them his “boundaries.”

In response to these Hollywood himbos acting out, women took to Twitter to share personal stories of men who have tried to control or sabotage them. Including yours truly.

Sadly, it feels as though every woman has a story like this.

Further Reading: Christine Emba on masculinity

I highly suggest you all check out my Opinions colleague Christine Emba’s timely new essay on masculinity. It’s legitimately one of the best pieces I’ve read trying to pin down just what the heck is going on with men today.

And this video!

There is so much in the essay to read and consider. I’ve been thinking about this passage a lot:

“Of course, a masculinity defined solely in opposition to women — or to the gains of feminism, more specifically — doesn’t provide a true road map to the future. Perhaps most alarmingly, many of the visions of masculinity these figures are pushing are wildly antisocial, untethered to any idea of good. Men are urged to situate themselves in a mythic story in which the world was always meant to be under their control. The fact that it no longer is becomes fuel for defensiveness and a victim complex, one that has corrosive and tragic effects.”

And this one, quoting a doctoral student at an Ivy League university:

“‘Ultimately,’ [Taylor] Reynolds mused, ‘it’s about relationships and finding older men who, you know — they’re not flashy, they’re not “important,” necessarily, but they actually are living virtuous lives as men. And then being able to then learn from them.’

“This cultural shift is one reason why the crisis of masculinity might take time to fix: because fostering positive representations of manhood requires relationships and mentorship on an individual level, in a way that can’t be mandated.”

This part. This seems missing from American culture. I think about Greek mythology and the Zen masters of old Japan. It seems that in other cultures, there exist many more ways to be a virtuous man who needn’t rely on domination to feel whole. This is not to say those cultures weren’t sexist. But at least there existed archetypes of masculinity based on honesty, sensitivity, discovery and, above all, humility.

Maybe someday, American men will wake up and heal. Until they do, we will all keep suffering.

