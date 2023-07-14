In suggesting that the Roman Colosseum “was financed by three emperors from the Flavian dynasty,” Andrea Salcedo’s July 10 Retropolis column, “ The Colosseum’s long history of vandalism ,” neglected to note the source of its funding.

Vespasian adorned the entrance to the Colosseum with an inscription that has been translated to: “The Emperor Caesar Vespasian Augustus had this new amphitheater erected with the spoils of war.” The Colosseum, on which construction began about A.D. 72, was financed using the spoils looted by Vespasian and Titus from the destruction of the Jewish Temple in Jerusalem. It was built using the labor of enslaved Jewish people brought back to Rome at the conclusion of the Jewish War in A.D. 70.