What caught my eye Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and his obedient Republican legislature have made bullying and attacking the vulnerable the hallmarks of their governance. Whether it is "don't say gay" legislation (and retribution against Disney for supporting inclusion), denying medical care to transgender youths, muzzling teachers and professors who address systemic racism in the United States, firing a county prosecutor who dared object to DeSantis's refusal to protect women's bodily autonomy, or shipping unwary immigrants to other states, Florida has become not where "woke" died but rather where empathy, decency and kindness go to die.

DeSantis’s stunts frequently fail in court and cost taxpayers money. But his MAGA war on diversity and tolerance might be negatively impacting the state in other ways.

DeSantis likes to brag that more people are moving to Florida than ever. Not so fast. “An estimated 674,740 people reported that their permanent address changed from Florida to another state in 2021. That’s more than any other state, including New York or California, the two states that have received the most attention for outbound migration during the pandemic,” according to the American Community Survey released in June tracking state-by-state migration.

Moreover, Florida already is one of the states with the oldest average populations, and the MAGA culture wars risk alienating young people and the diverse workforce the state needs. In February, USA Today reported, “Florida may be the most moved to state in the country, but not when it comes to Gen Z. They are the only generation that chose to exit Florida, with an outflux of 8,000 young adults, while every other generation moved in.”

In addition, evidence points to a brain drain from Florida universities and colleges, although data is hard to come by. Records show “an upward tick in staff departures at some of Florida’s largest universities. … Across the State University System, the murmurs are getting louder: Some Florida schools are having trouble filling positions,” the Orlando Sentinel reported. “At the University of Florida, 1,087 employees resigned in 2022 — the only time in the last five years that the number exceeded 1,000.” Record numbers of faculty are not returning to University of Central Florida, Florida State University and the University of South Florida. This is hardly surprising, given DeSantis’s assault on academic independence and his suggestion that students go out of state if they want to study topics such as African American studies.

In addition, some businesses might be getting cold feet about spending convention dollars in the Sunshine State. The Sun Sentinel reported, “Broward County has lost more than a half-dozen conventions as their organizers cite the divisive political climate as their reason to stay out of Florida.” If the trend continues, the significant share of jobs and state revenue attributable to convention business could shrink. DeSantis and his supporters counter that tourism is still booming. They insist low taxes will continue to attract the wealthy and businesses.

There is little sign that the rest of the country is enamored of censorship, book bans or anti-immigrant and anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment. The question remains whether DeSantis’s act wears thin at home.

Distinguished people of the week

The legal profession as a whole did poorly in the Trump era. Lawyers in Congress signed on to a bogus Supreme Court brief seeking to disenfranchise millions of voters and, without any legal justification, challenged electoral votes. Trump attorneys and Justice Department lawyers are accused of helping to plot a coup. Just as it is essential to hold Donald Trump and his political minions accountable, lawyers must be disciplined for violating their professional obligations. Fortunately, many have been sanctioned. (Lin Wood recently gave up his license rather than face disbarment.)

More recently, the Ad Hoc Hearing Committee for the D.C. Board on Professional Responsibility recommended Rudy Giuliani (already suspended in New York) be disbarred. Its decision “follows lengthy hearings in December, in which Giuliani vehemently defended his decision to challenge the election results based on information that he said he had received at the time,” The Post reported. “‘He claimed massive election fraud but had no evidence of it,’ the three-person committee determined. ‘By prosecuting that destructive case, Mr. Giuliani, a sworn officer of the court, forfeited his right to practice law. He should be disbarred.’”

Unsurprisingly, Giuliani claims it’s all a plot to persecute him. To the contrary, this is what accountability looks like. Lawyers must understand that in facilitating frivolous challenges to a free and fair election, they risk their professional licenses. The D.C. committee helped deter further misconduct and protected the sanctity of elections. Other disciplinary bodies should follow its example.

Something different

If you are visiting the D.C. area (or live here), you probably know all about the major monuments, the Smithsonian museums and other standout sites. But don’t miss some less well-traveled venues where you might escape the crowds:

The Kreeger Museum: A stunning home designed by Philip Johnson and Richard Foster features an eclectic collection of 19th- and 20th-century art, a wonderful sculpture garden and Asian and African works. It also features a jazz music series.

Tudor Place: A Federal-style house museum and garden once occupied by Martha Washington’s descendants hosts a wonderful collection of decorative arts. Included are the compelling stories of enslaved people and household servants.

The National Building Museum: “Whimsy” and “play” aren’t always associated with museums, but this one never fails to delight with a mix of fascinating exhibits and special programing — all housed in the gorgeous historic Pension Building (featuring the spectacular Great Hall).

Ford’s Theatre: Lincoln buffs can visit the beautiful interior (with the box where he was assassinated, draped in bunting), a small but excellent museum. Make sure to catch a ranger talk or the one-act play about the assassination. And, of course, you can see full productions there as well. Across the street, the Petersen House, where Abraham Lincoln died, has additional exhibits on events after the assassination.

The Octagon: An early D.C. residence that housed James and Dolley Madison after the White House burned, it has both permanent and changing exhibits with extensive information on the enslaved people who worked there. Be aware, it is open only Thursday through Saturday.

Guest: Why not haul Supreme Court justices before Congress? It appears that justices do not have to tell the truth during their confirmation hearings, yet there is no recourse. “Oh, I’m sorry, did you misunderstand me when I told you I respected precedent? I hope you didn’t assume that meant in all cases.” Why aren’t these people hauled back before Congress to answer for their misappropriation of the truth?

Jennifer Rubin: We’ve seen from Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. that the justices don’t think they need answer to Congress, even about ethical scandals. It’s one of the many reasons to limit terms and/or expand the court.

