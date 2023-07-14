The July 8 news article “Tesla drivers bypass Autopilot safety with weights” noted that “Tesla tells drivers they must pay attention at all times while using the technology and be ready to intervene.” With nothing to do but keep their eyes on the road and their hands on the steering wheel while sitting in a comfortable seat with the low hum of rolling tires in the background, is it any wonder that drivers will stop paying attention or even doze off? The self-driving car was initially touted as freeing the driver to be able to read or be otherwise occupied while the car took care of the driving. It appears this was only a come-on.