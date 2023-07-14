Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Every week, The Post runs a collection of letters of readers’ grievances — pointing out grammatical mistakes, missing coverage and inconsistencies. These letters tell us what we did wrong and, occasionally, offer praise. Here, we present this week’s Free for All letters. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The facts of the story told in the July 2 front-page article “Bitter rivals. Beloved friends. Survivors.” would have made it compelling alone, but author Sally Jenkins’s virtuosity and compassion made it a masterpiece.

Martha Hamilton, Washington

Kudos and thanks to Sally Jenkins for her moving and superbly written article about Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova’s decades-long relationship. It was epic in breadth and depth. It left me with a lump in my throat as it touched on friendship, love, compassion, competitiveness, what women are taught, how we are supposed to behave, bravery, personality types, the roller coaster of life, and on and on. It confirmed the adage “No one escapes.” These two women inspire courage and compassion for the journey.

Nancy R. Iris, Washington

My heartiest congratulations to Sally Jenkins and The Post for publishing the touching story about two legends in women’s tennis. I could not stop crying after reading it and urge all Post readers to ensure they do not miss it.

Fewer stories are written about female legends than about male ones. Women relate to each other differently than do men, and, in this case, Jenkins was particularly sensitive in reporting how their long-evolving friendship transformed from a healthy rivalry. Bravo to Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova — and thank you, Sally Jenkins.

Uma Lele, Washington

I enjoyed Sally Jenkins’s article on Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova; I grew up watching every major tennis match between these two women. As a very fit athletic young woman myself, I was thrilled to watch Navratilova develop into a strong and fit woman. I read about her fitness regime and followed it myself. I knew it was just a matter of time before she overtook Evert in agility and speed.

But I feel Jenkins failed to address the elephant in the room. Navratilova is clearly the more impressive tennis analyst on television, yet Evert continues to get the major gigs. Navratilova is still penalized for being a lesbian and for her more masculine appearance.

Most fans want to hear good analysis — the same as what the McEnroes bring to the table. Why are the women dancing around this issue?

Bridget Bohacz,

Alphabet soup

Among those quoted in the July 2 news article “‘I have no hope’: Student borrowers devastated by high court ruling” was Shyra Bluminberg, identified as “an FMLA claims specialist.” Was I the only reader who had to check on those capital letters? In a 25-paragraph article, there should have been room for “Family and Medical Leave Act.”

Joel Kemelhor, Washington

Oh, and more alphabet soup

At the risk of beating a dead horse, I’m still confused about an unclear initialism that was referred to in the July 1 Free for All letter “Some are even losers.” The reader questioned the use of “OG” in a June 14 article. The word “culinary” was the only clue given in the reader’s letter.

I did the usual chore of Googling “OG” and was enlightened but still confused by finding out that “OG” stands for: original gangster, an extraordinary person, Old Gangsta, own goal, offensive guard and more.

Perhaps the reader is correct in asking editors to explain a nebulous initialism.

Joanne Doyle, Salisbury

Get your headlines on straight

The June 24 front-page headline “Biden laptop had minimal role in probe, agents say” was misleading by suggesting Hunter Biden’s laptop yielded little evidence in the investigation of his misdeeds. A more accurate headline would’ve been “Biden laptop blocked from probe, agents say” as the article reported.

Paul Kamenar, Chevy Chase

We cannot tell what the dickens his name was

Michael Witmore has been an excellent director of the Folger Shakespeare Library. The photograph of him behind a pile of skulls that accompanied the June 29 Style article “Folger Shakespeare Library director to step down in 2024” was intriguing, but the skulls were not explained. I would speculate they are the skulls of Shakespeare authorship skeptics. The Folger’s $80 million renovation seems designed primarily to prove that Shakespeare wrote Shakespeare by displaying its treasure trove of first folios — as the equivalent of pieces of the true cross — to increase faith.

When Witmore arrived at the Folger, its website changed to include an open-minded statement about the controversial authorship issue: “If the current consensus on the authorship of the plays and poems [of Shakespeare] is ever overturned, it will be because new and extraordinary evidence is discovered. The Folger Shakespeare Library is the most likely place for such an unlikely discovery.” It was disappointing when this commitment to true scholarship was deleted — especially because the extraordinary evidence in question has been discovered, as reported in the New York Times in February 2002. It is the 1570 Geneva Bible purchased and annotated by the principal alternative authorship candidate, Edward de Vere, the 17th Earl of Oxford. Its many annotations closely match biblical echoes in Shakespeare’s works.

Has the “current consensus” on the authorship question changed? Well, yes and no. A growing consensus among Shakespeareans is that the author doesn’t really matter that much. Having explored the authorship issue for 21 years, I believe that the claim that “Shakespeare wrote Shakespeare” has little other than tradition and authority to support it. For one thing, scholar Marcy North has proved that the Elizabethan era was a golden age of anonymous authorship. And Elizabeth Winkler’s new book “Shakespeare Was a Woman and Other Heresies: How Doubting the Bard Became the Biggest Taboo in Literature” is devastating in showing that the most prominent Shakespeare scholars are astonishingly unaware of the abundant evidence that undermines their implausible theory.

I hope all members of the Folger’s Board, as they deliberate about choosing a new director, will carefully read Winkler’s paradigm-shifting book.

If the Folger continues to glorify the traditional author while ignoring the long history of plausible doubts, it is de facto in noncompliance with the intentions of its founder Henry Folger. He was, after all, a member of the Francis Bacon Society. And he purchased the Earl of Oxford’s Geneva Bible after getting a telegram from one of his London booksellers in 1925, telling him the book would interest him because it was owned by the man thought by some to be the real Shakespeare.

Many of us want the Folger to become a truly scholarly institution, committed to academic freedom, critical thinking and evidence-based research, even when it leads to controversial and “unlikely” discoveries.

Richard M. Waugaman, Potomac

Dads’ stories are worth telling, too

The July 7 Style article “Second rodeo? Better strap in.” described a chaos that I am keenly familiar with as the father of 1- and 3-year-old girls. But as I read, I wondered: Where are the dads? In the lengthy exploration of parenting multiple children, fathers were mentioned only two or three times in passing, while mothers’ stories, perspectives and words abounded.

My concern is that descriptions of parenting that focus overwhelmingly on mothers unintentionally perpetuate harmful gender stereotypes and norms that place the lion’s share of parenting labor on women. Undoubtedly, these norms exist already and very likely cause more women than men to experience the kinds of parenting stress the article described. However, if this disproportionate effect on women is the reason for the focus on mothers, it ought to be made explicit and cast as deeply problematic. The absence of such discussion resulted in an article that implicitly normalized the idea that parenting is the responsibility of women.

Perhaps less important: In many families with multiple young children, fathers face parenting challenges of their own. When our second child was born, I was responsible for most of the work parenting our then-2-year-old daughter while my wife nursed the infant and recovered. That experience was chaotic and stressful, but, in the end, it was a defining moment for my relationship with my older daughter. I think there are a lot of dads with similar stories to share, and these stories are worth telling.

Matthew Barr, Hyattsville

Lessons on education

The July 2 front-page article “Moms for Liberty, at 3, now has lock on GOP’s ear” soft-pedaled the threat to our schools and society posed by the right-wing education group Moms for Liberty. Specifically, the article and a photo caption accepted at face value the group’s rhetoric that it merely seeks “more parental input over what schools teach.”

This is a smart tactic on the group’s part — who would be against parental rights? — but it is profoundly deceptive. In truth, the group wants to give more rights to conservative White parents while taking rights from parents whose children aren’t White, cisgender or straight and from parents who just want their kids to be tolerant of diversity and well-educated about racism.

The Post should stop letting reactionary groups such as this pass themselves off as common-sense moderates.

John Shea, Ellicott City

The Post’s July 2 article on Moms for Liberty reported that “it is unprecedented for presidential candidates to pay this kind of attention to an education-focused pressure group, experts said.” Have the experts somehow forgotten the major role the National Education Association plays in presidential politics? The NEA is the leading education-focused pressure group in the country. Maybe the experts need an education.

James S. Robbins, Alexandria

The sane voice in the insanity of war

I appreciated “Versatile actor beamed brightest in ‘Little Miss Sunshine,’” the July 1 obituary for Alan Arkin, truly one of the iconic actors of our time, having revealed to us the ironies of our age in such movies as “Catch-22,” “The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming” and “Little Miss Sunshine.” However, I have to quibble with the description of Arkin’s character, Capt. John Yossarian, in “Catch-22” as “paranoid.” Quite the contrary: It was author Joseph Heller’s intent to portray Yossarian as the only sane person in the sea of insanity that is war.

When Yossarian attempts to get grounded from bombing flights during World War II by asserting that he was insane, the squadron doctor pronounced him sane because only a sane person would want to find a way out of flying these life-threatening missions. Yossarian becomes the victim of a “Catch-22,” a term that has entered the lexicon as an idiom of our times. This is a minor quibble but an important one in pointing out that the obituary had inadvertently reversed the entire meaning of the book and movie.

Ronald E. Blum, Springfield

Nat Geo? It was a national treasure.

I was saddened to read that National Geographic magazine has fallen on to hard times, firing staff researchers and writers, having become the target of corporate trades, as reported in the June 29 Style article “National Geographic magazine cuts writers.” The article mentioned there have been several layoffs and corporate reshufflings since 2015, including the takeover of its magazine and TV channels by corporate players for $725 million and as part of a later $71 billion transaction.

To ordinary people, that is an astonishing amount of money. But the article was unclear on who pays how much for what kinds of activity and services. If the popular monthly magazine (1.8 million subscribers) is to lose its access to newsstands around this country and do without its brilliant staff researchers and writers, what will become of it?

According to the article, one staff writer got his layoff notice as the July magazine was delivered. The writer had just seen published a serious and beautifully illustrated article about an endangered shark species. There were lessons in it relative to ocean health, species conservation, human well-being and global warming. No corporate profits could make up for the loss of such honest and valuable work.

Charles H. Ellis III, Washington

This is a crisis, not a joke

The United States and Canada have been friends for more than 150 years. The countries are key allies and defense partners. The partnership is based on shared geography, common values, personal relationships and powerful economic bonds. Canada is the largest trading partner of the United States. The Canadian government estimates that $3.4 billion worth of goods and services were traded between the countries each day in 2022.

July 1 was Canada Day, the national day of Canada. This holiday celebrates the anniversary of Canadian Confederation on July 1, 1867, when what is now Ontario and Quebec merged with Nova Scotia and New Brunswick to become a single dominion within the British Empire. In this sense, Canada celebrated its 156th birthday.

Perusal of the July 1 print edition revealed no stories about Canada or its holiday. Canada is merely mentioned as the source of troublesome smoke from north of the border. In particular, as Canada suffers through its worst-ever wildfire season, The Post mocked America’s best friend by means of Mira Scharf’s Drawing Board cartoon. The cartoon apparently analogized Canada’s crises to a smoky barbecue grill. Canadians would not be amused, and neither was I.

Jeff McLellan, Arlington

Don’t judge a gallery by its building

In his June 25 In the Galleries column, “Annual art competition in Bethesda showcases creativity in oil paintings,” Mark Jenkins wasted precious space in his column — which usually describes and informs about various gallery shows around the region — to take a swipe at the reviewed show’s location, which is host to some of the most vibrant art studios and galleries in the region.

In his review of the Laurel Lukaszewski exhibition at Artists & Makers in Rockville, Jenkins opened with: “Not exactly a garden spot, the gallery exhibiting Laurel Lukaszewski’s ceramics is a windowless room in the Artists & Makers complex, which sits in a charmless, light-industrial section of Rockville.” That left me not only puzzled (why?) but also feeling bad for the good people who run the gallery — and the many talented artists who are part of that vibrant, alive and important jewel in the cultural and visual arts tapestry of the area.

As anyone who has visited the complex knows, especially if you attend one of its joyous and cool openings, the power and presence of this establishment are not defined, or even influenced, by the physical appearance of the building. Frankly, the building is adorned in such a way that, even in a “light-industrial section of Rockville,” it immediately stands out as an arts venue.

Art lovers welcome and enjoy The Post’s only column focusing on our area’s visual arts; it should not waste space focusing on the buildings or areas that are home to our art venues.

Lenny Campello, Potomac

The writer, an artist and art critic, is the author of “100 Artists of Washington, DC.”

