Regarding the July 12 news article “House GOP targets culture-war issues in intensifying Pentagon budget battle”:
With the advent of Donald Trump, that faction has been strengthened, especially in the House. And that faction is fully prepared to shut down the U.S. government by blocking funding to get its way, as members of the the misnamed Freedom Caucus recently put in writing. This “tyranny caucus” is a danger to all democratic peoples.
Will House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) choose freedom and make a coalition with Democrats to honor his agreement with President Biden — or will he choose Mr. Putin and tyranny?
David M. Whalin, Annandale