Opinion America’s long flirtation with tyranny

July 16, 2023 at 3:05 p.m. EDT
A trench position near the village of Mala Tokmachka in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia oblast on July 7. (Ed Ram for The Washington Post)

Regarding the July 12 news article “House GOP targets culture-war issues in intensifying Pentagon budget battle”:

For the past month, I have been in London and (mostly) Paris. The people with whom I have chatted are incredulous that House Republicans are even considering cutting off help for Ukraine and effectively supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin. I have explained that this is not new. For at least the past 100 years, there has been a faction supporting tyranny at home and abroad.

With the advent of Donald Trump, that faction has been strengthened, especially in the House. And that faction is fully prepared to shut down the U.S. government by blocking funding to get its way, as members of the the misnamed Freedom Caucus recently put in writing. This “tyranny caucus” is a danger to all democratic peoples.

Will House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) choose freedom and make a coalition with Democrats to honor his agreement with President Biden — or will he choose Mr. Putin and tyranny?

David M. Whalin, Annandale

