Opinion A murder at the Kremlin walls: Who ordered Boris Nemtsov dead?

July 16, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
A portrait of Boris Nemtsov sits across the street from the Russian Embassy in D.C. in February 2018. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)
In the days before Vladimir Putin’s presidency, when Russia sought to become a democracy, Boris Nemtsov was a rising star. In a dispatch for The Post in 1992, Fred Hiatt, who later became our editorial page editor, described how the 32-year-old governor of Nizhny Novgorod “impatiently prods and pokes reform forward.” Nemtsov later was a deputy prime minister in Moscow and considered a potential future president. He never got the job, and he joined the anti-Putin opposition. On Feb. 27, 2015, Nemtsov was murdered just outside the Kremlin walls.

The loss to his family and to Russia was immeasurable. Now a decision of the European Court of Human Rights again raises the question: Who ordered the killing, and why?

Nemtsov was an unremitting critic of Mr. Putin’s autocracy, of the 2014 seizure of Crimea, of the war against Ukraine in Donbas, of the corruption swirling around the Kremlin leader and of the Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, who pledges loyalty to Mr. Putin and had once sent death threats to Nemtsov.

Russian authorities arrested five Chechens as suspects in the murder — a sixth was killed during arrest. One of the suspects had fired the lethal shots at Nemtsov, who was strolling with a companion on the Bolshoi Moskvoretsky Bridge. The others assisted with lookout and getaway. They were convicted by a jury on June 29, 2017. One of the Chechens confessed initially that they had been offered 15 million rubles for the murder, although he later retracted the confession.

Nemtsov’s daughter, Zhanna Borisovna Nemtsova, filed a complaint to the European court in 2015, claiming that the Russian authorities didn’t go far enough in the investigation. The court’s decision, published last Tuesday, found that Russia “failed to conduct an adequate and effective investigation of Mr. Nemtsov’s assassination” and “failed to address a crucial aspect of the case,” specifically, “who could have commissioned and organized the crime.” Such a probe, it said, “must aim to go beyond the identification of a hitman.”

The investigation was fumbled. Video footage of the bridge from several cameras for certain time slots was missing because the cameras “had not been working” or there were “technical problems” when downloading the footage, the decision says. One of the Russian investigators went to Chechnya to deliver summonses to three potential witnesses, but “no one opened the door,” so he left the papers in the mailbox. No follow-up attempt was made to find them; the three were never questioned. Moreover, the courts “refused to allow measures aimed at exploring a possible political motive for the murder.”

Even more disturbing, the Russian investigators in 2016 created a separate probe into who might have ordered the murder. The European court says Russia claimed in 2021 this probe was pending. But the court found it had “not been actively pursued” for more than five years, a period of “prolonged inactivity” that “compromised the investigation and could not but have had a serious negative impact” on the chances of solving the crime.

Another shadow across the Nemtsov case is the involvement of Russia’s Federal Security Service, or FSB, which surveilled Nemtsov secretly for 10 months before his murder, according to a 2022 investigation by the investigative outfit Bellingcat and its partners. Whom were they reporting to, and why?

The Nemtsov murder preceded the latest Ukraine calamities, but it reflected the underlying decay of Mr. Putin’s rule. If a more just Russian government ever takes power, it should properly honor Nemtsov’s memory by discovering the truth about who ordered his assassination.

The Post’s View | About the Editorial Board

Editorials represent the views of The Post as an institution, as determined through debate among members of the Editorial Board, based in the Opinions section and separate from the newsroom.

Members of the Editorial Board and areas of focus: Opinion Editor David Shipley; Deputy Opinion Editor Karen Tumulty; Associate Opinion Editor Stephen Stromberg (national politics and policy); Lee Hockstader (European affairs, based in Paris); David E. Hoffman (global public health); James Hohmann (domestic policy and electoral politics, including the White House, Congress and governors); Charles Lane (foreign affairs, national security, international economics); Heather Long (economics); Associate Editor Ruth Marcus; Mili Mitra (public policy solutions and audience development); Keith B. Richburg (foreign affairs); and Molly Roberts (technology and society).

