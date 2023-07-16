Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regarding the July 12 Metro article “D.C. community clashes over affordable housing”: I oppose the mind-set that affordable housing will “ruin” the character of the Chevy Chase neighborhood in Northwest Washington. It represents the restrictive social views and barriers of bygone days. I’ve lived in Chevy Chase for 53 years and worked at the Department of Housing and Urban Development for 30 years. When I became an area resident, the Chevy Chase Community Center was being constructed. Even then, there was local opposition to including a pool — to avoid the “wrong people” using it.

Public housing was under attack after the Johnson administration. The Nixon-Ford administration neutered affordable housing through “vouchers” and killed Section 235, which helped with low-income homeownership.

Better use of publicly owned land is part of the answer. Nearly all city properties are single-use, and they miss the opportunities of vertical multistoried usage and providing services. D.C. libraries might have received architecture awards, but they are generally two-storied. Chicago and other cities have multiple floors of affordable public housing above their libraries.

Other aspects of affordability include transportation, services and access to businesses.

In D.C.’s Ward 3, acres of public land off the tax rolls at Tilden Street and Connecticut Avenue have multiuse potential. Ward 3 has the greatest number of seniors and no senior health center and verticality for public housing and other services. Now that retailers have retreated from the area around Western and Wisconsin Avenues, creative minds and even public dollars could build housing there.

Does the D.C. Office of Planning or the mayor really care? Or will public resources flow to a stadium to “house” some billionaire’s sports team?

Jay Thal, Washington

