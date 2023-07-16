There are wild and scary things about the ocean. And there are wild and wonderful things about the ocean. It is this push and pull that has horrified, delighted and fascinated us for millennia. Take a moment to delight in the ocean’s indescribable wonders. Think of the bioluminescence (the emission of light by living organisms) that has astounded us off the coast of Australia, for example. Or the giant ocean currents that act like the world’s slowest and oldest conveyor belts, moving water around our incredible ocean planet and taking 1,000 years to complete a cycle. And the lifesaving uses of things that live in the ocean, such as Icelandic cod skin being used to treat burn victims. You don’t have to dip a single toe in the water to delight in these things.