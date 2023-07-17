Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

That can put people on the defensive, even when digging in their heels cuts against their interests. “A fear of reinforcing right-wing talking points … can make liberals and progressives wary of saying what most of them believe: that the well-being of children is closely tied to the health of families,” E.J. writes. “They should drop their hesitancy and instead remind their conservative friends that families come in many varieties and that public policy affects family well-being.”

I’m personally interested in this line of argument, as a member of a family that would face a number of physical and social threats under Florida’s new “pro-family” policies. That gets at what’s so tricky here: Which families are we talking about? And to take one policy example, is an abortion ban, causing unwilling women to bring babies to term, pro-family or the opposite?

As E.J. points out, though, there are plenty of less controversial areas — from tax support for families with kids to building community for people who are isolated — where politicians of far-flung political persuasions should be able to agree. As he writes, “The way forward … requires citizens and political leaders alike to challenge the weaponization of causes that ought to be unifying.”

Chaser: Columnist Alyssa Rosenberg has been tracking multiple areas of potential bipartisan cooperation for supporters of American families, from safe baby formula to the important role of dads to great books for kids.

When it just looks bad

In Ruth Marcus’s latest Q&A with a legal expert who can explain what the heck is going on in our country’s judicial system, she delves into reports of questionable Supreme Court ethics with a cautious-sounding Jeremy Fogel, who seems to think the problem is more about optics than actual wrongdoing.

“To me, it’s not that they don’t make an effort to be ethical; it’s that they don’t show their work,” the former federal judge tells Ruth. “And that’s not okay in a political environment like this.”

Fogel proposes a voluntary code of conduct, about which the justices could then seek nonbinding advice from a panel of retired judges. Though you might ask just how helpful that would be given reports that Justice Clarence Thomas has not even followed existing disclosure rules as he has accepted gifts of luxury travel, tuition for a relative and much more, Fogel says it “could move the ball.”

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is proud of getting this major artery of the Eastern Seaboard back in business less than two weeks after a tanker fire caused an overpass to collapse last month. In an op-ed, the Democrat runs through what we can learn from this victory. Keys to success included tight local cooperation, waiving red tape, support and coordination from the Transportation Department, creative use of recycled materials, and a state transportation secretary who “practically lived out of a trailer on the site, personally supervising construction and making decisions in real time.”

Less politics

Speaking of families, Zainab Chaudry, director of the Maryland office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), makes a case for why public schools should allow parents to let their kids opt out of English class instruction that touches on “family life, sex, gender and related topics.” After allowing such opt-outs, the Montgomery County system recently changed its policy to eliminate that option, after administrators added some LGBTQ-positive books to the curriculum and groups including both CAIR and the national book-restriction group Moms for Liberty objected.

Chaudry says ending the opt-out policy is having real consequences: “Since this move, dozens of families have reported to the Council on American-Islamic Relations that they have withdrawn their children from MCPS because the school system is increasingly seen as hostile to some communities,” she writes. And she notes: “This campaign does not seek to ban books. It is rooted in inclusivity and equity for all students in the school system.”

In case you didn’t get enough culture wars above: Check out this jaw-dropping narrative by Tim Carman from the news side of The Post, about what happened in a small Virginia town when a MAGA couple moved right next door to a gay couple’s beloved eatery. It is all drama and caused people in my home to literally read lines aloud at the breakfast table.

