Ron DeSantis has not gained ground since his formal entry into the Republican contest on May 24. At that point, he trailed Donald Trump by 34 points in the RealClearPolitics national polling aggregation. He now trails him by 32.4 points, a statistically meaningless difference. Polling in the early primary states is sparser, but the available data also show DeSantis has not significantly closed the gap with the former president.

But it’s far too early to count out the Florida governor. In fact, history and the challenge DeSantis faces suggest he could yet prevail.

Candidates entering a contest with a well-known, clear front-runner typically do not make huge gains early on. In the 2008 Democratic contest, Barack Obama remained mired around 23 percent for months after entering the race. Front-runner Hillary Clinton actually increased her lead in national polls from 9.5 points in early June 2007 to more than 20 points in January 2008. Clinton still led even after Obama’s victory in the Iowa caucuses invigorated his campaign. Obama did not take the lead until mid-February, when a series of wins made him the delegate leader.

The Republican race that year similarly warns against prematurely rushing to judgment. Pundits pronounced Sen. John McCain’s (Ariz.) campaign dead after it produced dismal fundraising and polling and top campaign strategists left. His eventual comeback to win the nomination was hailed as one of the most surprising in primary history.

DeSantis could be another “comeback kid,” but like Obama, he will have to claw his way through a strong opponent to do so. People don’t abandon long-held allegiances lightly. They need good reasons to change flag-bearers, and they need to feel that their new preferred candidate is a safe receptacle for their hopes. That will take time.

Rather than expect a lightening dethroning of the GOP king, analysts should think of DeSantis’s effort as analogous to a military campaign. The Allied invasion of Normandy after D-Day, for example, stalled for weeks as Germans held their lines. Breaking determined resistance takes persistence, in war and in politics.

DeSantis is doing the hard, slogging work he needs to do to prepare for a breakthrough. He is attacking Trump at every opportunity, arguing that the former president cannot be trusted to fight progressives and win. DeSantis is also building his credibility on the issues that MAGA Republicans care about, such as fighting “woke” corporations. The hope is that by the time people vote, enough Trump fans will have reluctantly left their wounded hero to anoint DeSantis as the new MAGA chief.

The debates will be crucial for the governor. He rightly resisted pressure to skip them and now will likely have a chance to present his vision without incessant attacks from Trump, who has said he might not participate. DeSantis should use the opportunity to argue that he represents the new Republican Party — unafraid to defend traditional values against progressive assaults while also embracing old conservative values such as cutting taxes and banning abortion. If he can do this, he could begin to gain ground. He might even prod Trump into making more frenzied attacks, which could misfire.

Failure to reassure non-MAGA Republicans that he shares many of their core values would leave an opening for more traditional Republicans such as former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley or Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.) to rally the old conservative remnants. He should expect them to try to attract GOP hawks by attacking his generally hesitant (though inconsistent) comments on America’s support for Ukraine. DeSantis should be prepared for this and endorse further military aid for the plucky nation while also making clear that he will not let the United States be dragged into a war with Russia.

Also keep in mind that the typical voter is not paying close attention to every move and utterance by a candidate. Even regular caucus voters can change their minds quickly as the day of decision approaches. Each of the last three Republican Iowa caucuses have seen significant polling shifts after mid-November. Indeed, Rick Santorum’s rise in 2012 was so rapid that even the final polls massively underestimated his support. It’s not surprising that there hasn’t yet been a significant shift in Iowa polling; what’s surprising is that so many pundits expect to see it when history teaches them not to.

None of this means DeSantis will eventually prevail. Campaigns matter, and the road to the White House is littered with people who looked strong and ended up weak. Then-Texas Gov. Rick Perry entered the 2012 race in August 2011 with a bang, leading eventual nominee Mitt Romney by roughly 12 points in mid-September. His fall, helped along by poor debate performances, was just as rapid. By mid-October, the apparent giant killer trailed Romney by about 11 points nationally. He would drop out after finishing fifth in Iowa and last in New Hampshire.

Whether DeSantis follows in Perry’s footsteps will be determined between now and next spring. Pretending to know what will happen at this stage is folly.

