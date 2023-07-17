I was at the border this month, in Del Rio, Tex., and witnessed how troops are being used to secure the border. Just one example: A 40-year-old woman and her husband were fleeing death threats from drug gangs in their hometown in Mexico. At the border, Mexican troops showed them where best to cross the Rio Grande. The couple were told to surrender to U.S. officials. The Americans directed them to report to Texas state troopers waiting on ranch land. The couple obeyed. The husband was arrested for trespassing. The Texas Highway Patrol took their cellphones and their documents. The woman told me she was released. She made her way to a humanitarian respite center, where I met her. She was being boarded on a bus that would take her to D.C. She pleaded for me to help her find her husband: “I have no way of getting in touch with him. I am lost in this country.” She was not bringing fentanyl into the country. She was guilty only of trusting that the United States is a fair and safe place. She did not know that we are a people with leaders who manipulate our fears and waste the lives of innocent people.