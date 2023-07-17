Let me extend Petula Dvorak’s thanks to Capt. Howard Gasaway Sr. to the Gasaway family’s historic contribution to Anacostia water sports [“Thanks, Captain Gasaway, for cleaning up the Anacostia,” July 7, Metro].
African Americans swam in the Anacostia River until public pools were integrated. Because they were barred from public pools, many African American children never learned to swim. Between 1945 and 1948, 29 of 37 school-age boys who drowned in the city were Black. Integration of the Anacostia public swimming pool in June 1949 sparked race riots.
Later, the Gasaways ran an integrated public pool on Morris Avenue, teaching Black children to float, swim and dive.
The Seafarers Yacht Club has contributed a variety of activities for the community over the years, such as boat rides for youths and senior citizens. It is committed to assisting people on special holidays, giving baskets on Thanksgiving to needy families.
Trish Brown Savage, Washington