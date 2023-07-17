Let me extend Petula Dvorak’s thanks to Capt. Howard Gasaway Sr. to the Gasaway family’s historic contribution to Anacostia water sports [“ Thanks, Captain Gasaway, for cleaning up the Anacostia ,” July 7, Metro].

Peter and Elizabeth Gasaway were among the original purchasers of one-acre lots in Barry Farm (later Hillsdale) under the Reconstruction Act of 1867. They owned Lot 14 on Elvans Road. Their descendant Howard Gasaway Sr. was commodore of the oldest African American yacht club in the country, named the Seafarers Yacht Club, founded in 1945, thanks to the assistance of Mary McLeod Bethune.