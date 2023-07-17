Second, speed up the bureaucracy. We fast-tracked the permitting process to avoid delays while maintaining safety standards — relying on our experience with past permitting processes as well as the expertise of engineers and other professionals. Thanks to a disaster declaration I signed within 24 hours after the collapse, some bureaucratic requirements were waived completely.

Because most projects don’t occur after a disaster, they wouldn’t qualify for a similar declaration. Nevertheless, states can speed up the normal permitting processes. Here in Pennsylvania, I signed an executive order in my first month in office that catalogued each of the 2,400 permits, certificates and licenses we issue and set timelines for each of them. Already wait times have been cut — some by as much as 94 percent. While it once took up to eight weeks for an initial corporate license to be issued, it now takes just two days.