Zainab Chaudry is director of the Maryland office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations. For years, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) has allowed families and students to “opt out” of courses about sensitive and intimate topics related to family life, sex, gender and reproductive health. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight It has been the same approach taken by thousands of public schools throughout the country — in liberal towns such as Portland, Oregon, and conservative states such as Texas. Schools planning to teach students about such topics inform parents of what topics they plan to cover, the materials they intend to use and when those discussion will occur, and give parents the opportunity for their students to “opt out” of the instruction.

Maryland is no different. State law requires sex education courses but permits parents to opt their children out of those classes.

This is perhaps why MCPS implemented an opt-out option when it began requiring K-12 reading and English classes to incorporate books and discussion guides meant to spark teacher-led conversations about family life, sex, gender and related topics that sex education courses would normally address.

The opt-out option worked well, ensuring families who wanted their children to learn about such topics at school could do so while respecting the preferences of parents who felt otherwise.

This inflexible approach was a colossal mistake. Canceling the opt-out option has significantly eroded families’ trust in the school system, prompted widespread alarm, sparked unnecessary public controversy and fueled a false narrative that a clash of communities is inevitable.

Since this move, dozens of families have reported to the Council on American-Islamic Relations that they have withdrawn their children from MCPS because the school system is increasingly seen as unfriendly and hostile to some communities. Others, including refugees, now desire to withdraw their children but cannot home-school or afford private schools.

Throughout the country, students can generally opt out of instructional content for religious reasons. It is part of an effort to be transparent about sensitive topics and to put families at ease that they will remain at the helm of their children’s upbringing.

But opt-outs are not just a religious accommodation. In many schools, families can opt their children out for any reason. Every student is different, and what is appropriate for one child is not necessarily appropriate for every other child that age. And particular circumstances only known to a child’s parents — a recent incident of abuse, for example — might require a particularly thoughtful approach to discussions and lessons.

Eliminating the opt-out option imposes a one-size-fits-all approach that ignores critical nuance, making it ill-suited to honoring the health, safety and well-being of children who deserve to be centered in this context.

MCPS’s stance also ignores the policies of its own school board, which require schools “to accommodate requests from students, or requests from parents/guardians on behalf of their students, to be excused from specific classroom discussions or activities that they believe would impose a substantial burden on their religious beliefs.”

For several weeks now, families have respectfully and in growing numbers led the call for opt out to be restored in MCPS. This campaign does not seek to ban books. It is rooted in inclusivity and equity for all students in the school system.

These sweeping — and false — generalizations are damaging and ignore reality.

If this public debate proves anything, it’s that families have genuine differences of opinion on how and when sensitive content should be introduced to children. Our schools must provide space for families to maintain their fundamental role in their children’s upbringing.

As so many communities throughout the country have learned, the opt-out is a common-sense solution to complicated issues. It recognizes that children are different from one another, urges students to respect and find value in those differences, and shows respect by allowing families to excuse students from lessons about gender, sex and family life.

As a diverse public school system funded by tax dollars, MCPS has an obligation to embrace its diversity and demonstrate its commitment to every student’s well-being. The only way it can do that is by restoring families’ right to opt out.

