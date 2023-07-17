Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The plumes of black smoke and images of sick and dead animals after the Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, have faded from the news cycle. The best response to the tragedy is Congress enacting new rules for freight rail, but that is still far away.

Freight rail carriers have vowed to upgrade their safety procedures after the tragedy. However, those actions are voluntary. A freight train derailment Monday morning in southeastern Pennsylvania, which briefly triggered evacuations, is a reminder of the dangers and unease that remain. Congress should pass basic safety requirements. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) should bring the bipartisan Railway Safety Act up for a floor vote — the sooner, the better.

Follow this author Editorial Board 's opinions Follow

Much of the debate around the act has focused on its requirement that trains have a two-person crew. Industry lobbyists portray this as caving to unions. The latest iteration of the bill would allow freight operators to obtain waivers to run trains with only one crew member, a loophole that could be abused. But this is not the bill’s most important element.

The Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous materials that derailed in Ohio had two crew members and a trainee onboard. The problem wasn’t personnel; it was faulty equipment and procedures.

Advertisement

A wheel bearing failed. Norfolk Southern’s detection system that was supposed to catch it was too slow. Making matters worse, many first responders didn’t have all the information about the hazardous materials on the train or sufficient training to handle them. The Railway Safety Act would help fix these problems.

Initially, the bill sought to require “defect detectors” at least every 10 miles of track. Norfolk Southern had a 20-mile gap between detectors on parts of the track near East Palestine. That made a consequential difference. By the time the alert came, it was too late to stop the train. Ohio passed a law this spring requiring detectors every 10 to 15 miles on major freight routes. As the Senate considers the federal bill, lawmakers should resist efforts to weaken a national mandate spelling out a minimum distance for detectors. Meantime, rail companies can also consider investing in even better technologies that would exceed such a standard, such as putting devices that can detect whether a wheel bearing is failing on trains themselves.

Another problem in East Palestine was that the train didn’t meet the technical definition of a “high hazard” train, even though it had 20 tank cars carrying hazardous materials, including the flammable gas vinyl chloride. “We should know when trains carrying hazardous material are coming through Ohio,” Gov. Mike DeWine (R) said. The original version of the bill required greater safety measures and transparency on more than 40 percent of rail traffic. The revised text covers about 12 percent, according to industry estimates. Senators should not further undermine this provision.

National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy called the East Palestine train derailment “100 percent preventable.” Rail companies can do better; Congress should ensure they do.

Gift this article Gift Article