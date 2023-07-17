Democrats aren’t young. Both parties are old.
It’s true that young voters tend to prefer Democrats while their parents and grandparents are more likely to vote GOP. In the 2022 House elections, 68 percent of voters ages 18 to 29 backed a Democrat, and 56 percent of seniors voted for a Republican.
But older voters rule both parties. In 2022, 6 in 10 Democrats and 7 in 10 Republicans were 50 or older.
Young voters are a small slice of both parties because they’re a small slice of the whole electorate. Only 1 in 4 American adults are between ages 19 and 34, and turnout among young voters is always lower than other age cohorts. So when Democrats win 68 percent of young voters, they don’t net many total votes. Most Democrats — and most voters — are in the 50-plus category.
Republicans aren’t rural. Democrats aren’t urban.
Every electoral map has deep-blue dots — major metro areas — surrounded by bright-red rural areas. As a result, pundits often treat Democratic voters as if they are stuffed into a single Manhattan apartment while Republicans are spread among a grid of farms that span the rest of the nation.
The reality: Most voters from both parties live in suburbs.
Republicans and Democrats tend to win different types of suburbs. Democrats fare best in neighborhoods that are close to the city center; while Republicans thrive in exurbs and small metros. But despite how some maps may look, suburbanites — not small-town farmers or big-city baristas — are the core of both parties.
Religious Democrats and secular Republicans are both common.
Democrats typically represent the most secular voters: They consistently win almost 90 percent of self-identified atheists, along with roughly 80 percent of agnostics. Republicans, by contrast, routinely take more than 80 percent of the White evangelical vote.
But that doesn’t mean one party believes in God and the other doesn’t. Most Democrats are Christians, and a solid chunk of Republicans claim no religious affiliation.
And the GOP is less pious than these numbers suggest. An increasing number of Republicans report that they “seldom” or “never” attend religious services.
Republican politicians still represent the interests of the religious right, especially on abortion and LGBTQ rights. But both parties are home to a mix of devout and secular voters.
Both parties rely on White college graduates — not just Democrats.
When Donald Trump took over the GOP, many white-collar Republicans defected to the Democratic Party. But the magnitude of that shift has been greatly exaggerated. In 2022, only 52 percent of White college graduates voted for Democrats, and 47 percent favored Republicans.
The result: Both parties relied on White college graduates for roughly a third of their votes.
Even when Trump — who is uniquely noxious to many white-collar Republicans — was on the ballot, a quarter of all Republican voters were White college graduates. Put simply, many of the same White college graduates who backed George W. Bush and Mitt Romney are still in the GOP, pulling the lever for Trump.
The Hispanic vote is not the GOP’s only route to victory.
In 2020, Trump made substantial gains with Hispanic voters. Since then, political analysts have spent more time and effort analyzing Hispanic Republicans than almost any other group. (I’ve contributed my own reporting on this topic.)
But Hispanic voters are still a small chunk of the GOP.
As Hispanic Americans age into the voting population — and older White Republicans age out — Republicans will need to increase their share of the Hispanic vote. The smart move for the GOP would be to keep building a Hispanic base now and profit later.
But that’s not the GOP’s only possible move. Only 1 in 10 voters self-identify as Hispanic. Republicans could very well win in 2024 by building on recent gains with the White working-class and Asian American voters, regaining recently lost college-educated suburbanites or finally making inroads with Black voters. These groups, which make up the other 90 percent of the electorate, deserve attention, too.