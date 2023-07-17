5 The Hispanic vote is not the GOP’s only route to victory.

In 2020, Trump made substantial gains with Hispanic voters. Since then, political analysts have spent more time and effort analyzing Hispanic Republicans than almost any other group. (I’ve contributed my own reporting on this topic.)

But Hispanic voters are still a small chunk of the GOP.

As Hispanic Americans age into the voting population — and older White Republicans age out — Republicans will need to increase their share of the Hispanic vote. The smart move for the GOP would be to keep building a Hispanic base now and profit later.