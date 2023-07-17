The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

July 17, 2023 at 2:13 p.m. EDT
Demonstrators display signs of protest on June 30 outside the Supreme Court. (Tom Brenner for The Washington Post)

Regarding the July 10 news article “Young voters motivated by high court”:

Student loan debt is a major problem in our country. The Supreme Court’s decision denying loan forgiveness left many people in crisis. It is a good thing that the federal government will continue looking at proposals to reduce this debt burden and reform the higher education system.

Young Americans should support the Biden administration’s actions to reform our existing student loan repayment system by proposing a more generous, income-driven repayment plan and enhancing the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. We also need comprehensive higher education reform that will make college more accessible and affordable.

Higher education needs to be much more affordable, and student debt should be forgiven for all.

Alim Howell, Upper Darby, Pa.

