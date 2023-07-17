Regarding the July 10 news article “Young voters motivated by high court”:
Young Americans should support the Biden administration’s actions to reform our existing student loan repayment system by proposing a more generous, income-driven repayment plan and enhancing the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. We also need comprehensive higher education reform that will make college more accessible and affordable.
Higher education needs to be much more affordable, and student debt should be forgiven for all.
Alim Howell, Upper Darby, Pa.