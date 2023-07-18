Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Republicans in Arizona have lost three straight Senate races, and they’re afraid of adding a fourth loss next year in the purple-trending state. But Arizona Republicans can win in 2024. To do so, they must avoid nominating a firebrand such as failed gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and instead select a candidate who replicates the winning formula of their leaders in the state legislature.

Arizona House Speaker Ben Toma and Senate Majority Leader Warren Petersen command their chambers with paper-thin majorities. They have managed to preserve control of the statehouse despite the top-of-the-ticket failures.

The first element of their strategy: focus on economic issues that cut across party lines. Legislative Republicans cut state taxes dramatically when Republican Doug Ducey was governor, replacing a progressive income tax with a 2.5 percent flat tax. That’s coupled with a generous $25,900 standard deduction for a married couple filing jointly, meaning virtually every person who paid income taxes in the state in 2021 will see their state tax burden fall.

Advertisement

Universal school choice is another GOP win that directly helps people. Every child without special needs is eligible to receive up to $7,000 in state funding for private or parochial school tuition, home-school curricular purchases or any other legitimate educational expense. (Children with special needs receive significantly more.) More than 58,000 children are already enrolled in the program, and many more are expected to join during the summer.

Statehouse Republicans have not shied away from cultural issues, too. They passed a 15-week abortion ban in March 2022 in anticipation of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. A bill banning transgender youths from competing in girls’ school sports became law last year, too. Legislative Republicans passed bills this year to ban critical race theory in public schools and to restrict the use of public facilities for drag shows.

Follow this author Henry Olsen 's opinions Follow

Those latter bills were vetoed by Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs, thereby showcasing the downside of defeat. At the end of the day, politics is about power. Those who win elections have it; those who lose don’t.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, the fact that state legislative Republicans can win while passing aggressively conservative agendas shows that, at least in Arizona, conservative ideas can prevail.

So why have Arizona Republicans fared so poorly in recent statewide elections? Toma, in an hour-long conversation with me, indirectly identified the cause: “Some Republican voters have been misled,” he said, into judging their candidates by their rhetoric rather than their results. “They’re looking for a fighter,” he said. “I’m looking for a fighter that wins, not just for someone who’s charging up the hill to get his head blown off.”

Each of the high-profile statewide losers in recent years failed to meet one element in Toma’s wise test. Martha McSally — who lost the 2018 Senate race, became a senator by appointment in 2019 and then lost again the next year — had a good biography as the first woman to fly an Air Force jet in combat. But no one would say she was a fighter for conservative causes. That might be why she lost more than 10 percent of Republicans in both of her Senate contests.

Advertisement

Last year, Republicans changed tactics, nominating aggressive fighters to run for Senate (Blake Masters) and for governor (Lake). But each struggled to convince independents they could deliver results.

That’s a problem in a swing state such as Arizona. Registered independents now outnumber Republicans in the state, and they are likely to continue to grow in size this election cycle. So it’s not enough to hold and excite the GOP; a Republican must also roughly break even among independents to prevail.

Such a strategy has proved successful in other swing states, even during the Trump years. Glenn Youngkin, for example, won the independent vote by nine points in his upset triumph for Virginia governor in 2021. And Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp won independents en route to a 7.5-point reelection win in 2022, even as Trump-endorsed Senate candidate Herschel Walker lost independents in the state by 11 points.

Advertisement

Getting the balance right between being a fighter and someone who can attract nonparty loyalists requires prudence and compromise. Both Toma and Petersen face their own Freedom Caucuses and moderates. They also have slimmer majorities than even U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) contends with. Yet neither has experienced the chaos and periodic blowups on display in Washington despite McCarthy’s better-than-expected skill at cat-herding. In Arizona, it seems even the party’s extremes understand it’s better to find a way to win than proclaim your virtue while losing.

Republican failures in Arizona have been a microcosm of their parallel defeats nationwide during the Trump era. A national party that can resist the siren songs of do-nothing establishmentism and unwinnable Trumpism, as Republicans in Arizona’s statehouse have been able to do, would likely be handsomely rewarded.

Gift this article Gift Article