In 2020, I supported Joe Biden’s campaign because of its defining theme: a return to normality after the chaos of Donald Trump’s presidency. For much of his term, President Biden has fulfilled that promise. I was surprised, therefore, when Mr. Biden decided to unilaterally eliminate nearly $40 billion in student loans for 800,000 borrowers across this nation, despite the Supreme Court rejecting a near-identical proposal just two weeks prior.

There is no question that the debt students accumulate because of the loans they take out to pay for an education is one of the greatest tragedies of our country. However, Mr. Biden’s plan — which, like its predecessor, will likely be subjected to an challenge in the courts — only further politicizes the issue. We could be having a productive political discourse about meaningful ways to address the burdensome debt students take on after college. Instead, Mr. Biden’s proposal, which seems a ploy for youth votes in the upcoming presidential election, will only fan the flames of division that he promised to end.