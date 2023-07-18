Regarding the July 15 front-page article “Biden announces new loan forgiveness”:
There is no question that the debt students accumulate because of the loans they take out to pay for an education is one of the greatest tragedies of our country. However, Mr. Biden’s plan — which, like its predecessor, will likely be subjected to an challenge in the courts — only further politicizes the issue. We could be having a productive political discourse about meaningful ways to address the burdensome debt students take on after college. Instead, Mr. Biden’s proposal, which seems a ploy for youth votes in the upcoming presidential election, will only fan the flames of division that he promised to end.
Kiran Bhatia, Brookline, Mass.