The July 15 Metro article “ Right-wing activist organization takes a local stand ” indicated, in effect, that right-wing Christian organizations, such as Citizens Defending Freedom, want to use politics to establish Christianity as being the only legitimate religion in this nation, perhaps even to the point of creating a theocracy. Contrary to the CDF’s attributing biblical precepts to the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, those documents make it clear that the government is not to make its laws and decisions on the basis of religion.

It is also odd that these people would claim that the words “the laws of nature and nature’s God” in the Declaration of Independence refer to the God of the Bible and that the document is biblically oriented. It was written by Thomas Jefferson, who was a Deist, not a Christian or a Bible believer. His words “the laws of nature and nature’s God” are a reference to the God of Deism, not to the God of the Bible. Jefferson actually had a very low opinion of the Bible and its God, and, in an 1804 letter to John Adams, he likened the Bible to a dungheap.