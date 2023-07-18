A few days before The Post published “ACLU sues D.C. over its crisis response” [July 9, Metro], I found myself experiencing firsthand the sort of situation that was the impetus for the ACLU’s lawsuit.
One of the first principles of medical ethics is “first, do no harm.” D.C.’s response to mental illness flagrantly violates this ethical principle. Handcuffing survivors of trauma retraumatizes them, causing more harm in settings where healing is needed.
Reducing D.C. police to a handcuff-mandatory transport service instead of allowing trained FEMS and CRT providers to triage and handle these situations discriminates against Washingtonians with mental illness, disrespects the training received by D.C.’s first responders and metaphorically handcuffs all of us, preventing us from providing D.C. residents with the level of skill and care they are due.
Aaron Shapiro, Washington