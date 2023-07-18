The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion D.C.’s mental health policies lack compassion

July 18, 2023 at 3:13 p.m. EDT
A D.C. police patrol car in Southeast Washington on April 24. (Courtland Milloy/The Washington Post)

A few days before The Post published “ACLU sues D.C. over its crisis response” [July 9, Metro], I found myself experiencing firsthand the sort of situation that was the impetus for the ACLU’s lawsuit.

One of my primary-care patients came to me seeking help in the middle of a mental health crisis. We agreed she needed a higher level of care, and she voluntarily consented to me calling to have her transported for psychiatric admission. D.C.’s mental health Community Response Team (CRT) did not have anyone to dispatch, and Fire and Emergency Medical Service (FEMS) paramedics informed me they were required to involve the police. I was horrified when D.C. police officers told my calm, harmless patient that they would handcuff her and transport her in a police car. Seeking help for mental illness is not a crime. In no ethical world is what happened in my clinic that day okay.

One of the first principles of medical ethics is “first, do no harm.” D.C.’s response to mental illness flagrantly violates this ethical principle. Handcuffing survivors of trauma retraumatizes them, causing more harm in settings where healing is needed.

Reducing D.C. police to a handcuff-mandatory transport service instead of allowing trained FEMS and CRT providers to triage and handle these situations discriminates against Washingtonians with mental illness, disrespects the training received by D.C.’s first responders and metaphorically handcuffs all of us, preventing us from providing D.C. residents with the level of skill and care they are due.

Aaron Shapiro, Washington

