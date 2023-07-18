One of my primary-care patients came to me seeking help in the middle of a mental health crisis. We agreed she needed a higher level of care, and she voluntarily consented to me calling to have her transported for psychiatric admission. D.C.’s mental health Community Response Team (CRT) did not have anyone to dispatch, and Fire and Emergency Medical Service (FEMS) paramedics informed me they were required to involve the police. I was horrified when D.C. police officers told my calm, harmless patient that they would handcuff her and transport her in a police car. Seeking help for mental illness is not a crime. In no ethical world is what happened in my clinic that day okay.