Opinion George Will’s optimism on 2024 is misplaced

July 18, 2023 at 3:13 p.m. EDT
Angela Cole (center) and her husband Tyler (right), of Seneca, S.C., cheer for Donald Trump at his June 30 rally in Pickens, S.C. (Sam Wolfe for The Washington Post)

In his July 16 op-ed, “Republicans will sour on both Trump and DeSantis,” George F. Will continued to build on his long-standing case against Republicans nominating former president Donald Trump, and added cogent arguments against the fitness of Mr. Trump’s leading (but waning) competitor, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Much as I applaud the truth of his insights, I fear that, based on present facts and polls, Mr. Will’s conclusion that Republicans will surely nominate someone else was wishful thinking.

One could more plausibly argue that Mr. Trump draws strength from chaos and that, because individuals swept up in chaos (or cult) are unapproachable through logic and sensible arguments, the increasing disorder we are witnessing only favors Mr. Trump more.

Rather than whistling past the graveyard, I sincerely hope that all who understand and support democracy raise — rather than lower — concern over the prospect of a second Trump presidency, and unite in every way we can to prevent it.

Francis M. Siri, Parlin, N.J.

