In his July 16 op-ed, “Republicans will sour on both Trump and DeSantis,” George F. Will continued to build on his long-standing case against Republicans nominating former president Donald Trump, and added cogent arguments against the fitness of Mr. Trump’s leading (but waning) competitor, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Much as I applaud the truth of his insights, I fear that, based on present facts and polls, Mr. Will’s conclusion that Republicans will surely nominate someone else was wishful thinking.