Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, in a stunning development, on Tuesday filed eight criminal charges against the 16 Republicans in her state who submitted a phony slate of electors in hopes of flipping the state from Joe Biden to Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election. The charges include forgery, conspiracy to commit forgery and conspiracy to commit election forgery, each carrying a potential penalty of five to 14 years in prison.

Nessel’s charges are the first criminal cases involving the phony elector scheme that preceded the Jan. 6, 2021, riot aimed at stopping the peaceful transfer of power to the 2020 election winner, Biden. The Michigan attorney general did not reach beyond the state to indict Trump or his aides for engineering the scheme. But in Georgia, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is investigating Trump’s attempts to compel state officials to “find” enough votes to flip the state to his column and then enlist a set of fake electors; she has signaled that she will bring charges in August.

After a magistrate in Ingham County, Mich., signed off on the charges Tuesday, Nessel released a video explaining her action. The 16 defendants and/or their attorneys were then notified and defendants given a week to turn themselves in or face arrest.

Advertisement

Nessel’s move, ahead of possible Jan. 6-related indictments by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith, was a bold one, but also reflected considerable restraint. She left Smith plenty of latitude to proceed against Trump, his lawyers and top aides.

Follow this author Jennifer Rubin 's opinions Follow

In that sense, Nessel struck a balance between prosecuting possible violations of state law and avoiding interfering with a federal investigation. She had previously attempted to refer the Michigan electors’ case to the Justice Department, but in the absence of federal action, she proceeded on her own. Nessel did not coordinate with either Smith or other state attorneys general before filing her case. Her closely guarded move might have taken Smith by surprise.

The allegations detailed in Nessel’s affidavit are compelling: The Republican fake electors met clandestinely at the GOP headquarters, were not allowed to take in their phones and took an oath of secrecy. The Republicans falsely attested that they had met in the legislature and were “duly organized” and that they had proceeded in “the manner provided by law.” That phony slate was then submitted to the U.S. Senate and to the National Archives.

Advertisement

All of this followed a Nov. 20, 2020, meeting at the White House where Trump invited Michigan Republican legislators to discuss overturning the election results. Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield issued a statement after the meeting: “We have not yet been made aware of any information that would change the outcome of the election in Michigan and as legislative leaders, we will follow the law and follow the normal process regarding Michigan’s electors.” The phony electors had other ideas.

A model prosecution memo recently released by Just Security, an online forum for analysis of U.S. policy on law, rights and security, described how Trump and his cronies organized Republicans in battleground states that Biden had won, including Michigan, “to sign and submit false certificates claiming that they were the authorized to cast votes, on behalf of their respective states, in the Electoral College for Donald Trump.”

The memo described how the plan played out in Michigan:

Advertisement

In Michigan, according to the testimony of Laura Cox, the former leader of Michigan’s Republican Party, an individual who claimed “he was working with the [Trump] campaign” was coordinating with so-called electors. … These fraudulent electors had a plan, which Cox described as “insane and inappropriate,” to meet the day before the Electoral College was scheduled to meet and hide in Michigan’s Capitol building overnight so they could later bolster their claim that their electoral ballot certificates were legitimate because they had fulfilled the requirement under Michigan law that electoral votes be cast in that building.

What Nessel did not do with the indictments on Tuesday was as noteworthy as what she did do. Far from launching what could be attacked as a “witch hunt,” she left Trump entirely out of the charges and didn’t conjure up exotic charges such as state Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) violations. She stuck to specific counts that are regularly prosecuted in state law. Had she not taken this action, she would have been hard-pressed to pursue future cases involving fraudulent documents submitted to the state or election chicanery.

The Michigan attorney general’s action intensifies pressure on Smith to file his Jan. 6 case. (On Tuesday, Trump revealed he had received a target letter, suggesting indictment is near.) Unless he wants at least one state prosecutor to proceed before him, he will need to move expeditiously. Moreover, Nessel’s charges also might light a fire under other state attorneys general, especially in Arizona, to pursue appropriate state law charges involving the phony electors in their states. It is noteworthy that presidential pardons cannot affect state court convictions.

Nessel has upheld her oath to hold accountable those who might have broken the law and endangered democracy. Now the question is: Will other prosecutors step up and move expeditiously enough to seek a verdict before the 2024 presidential election?

Gift this article Gift Article