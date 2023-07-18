Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Last month, Ball attended the dedication ceremony for the city’s new International African American Museum, which he writes about in a lyrical op-ed. The brainchild of the then-mayor more than 20 years ago, the museum traces Black American history back to its roots. “Beneath the museum is the muddy bank where tens of thousands of Africans set foot in the land of liberty, half-dead, terrified and starving. It is a kind of ground zero for Black America,” Ball writes. From that past, the museum follows the flowering of African American history and culture — “Buffalo Soldiers, rural midwifery, Pullman porters, the Mardi Gras Indians, the Black women’s club movement” — all the way up to today.

Ball points out that the museum opens as many states have started to crack down on the teaching of our country’s racial history. But, he writes, “IAAM represents a breakthrough at the front of the history wars, as well as the seizure of new terrain.” Based on his description, it’s going on my must-visit list, and you might want to add it to yours as well.

Everything you know about voter demographics is wrong

Okay, not everything, but a lot of things. Did you know most voters, not just some special and mysterious swing voters, live in the ’burbs? Democrats are not quite as hideously aged as Republicans, but just about? Most Democrats are Christians? The Hispanic slice of the GOP is still so small, the party could basically ignore it to focus on Asian Americans or working-class White folks? Data columnist David Byler raids the Pew Research Center’s validated voter survey for insights.





Please note: The other 32 percent are lying. Resident writer/producer/director and frequent columnist on mental health Kate Woodsome steps back from the Twitter vs. Threads war to make a higher-altitude point: The social media reward system as a whole is rotting our personal relationships, our humanity and our sense of self. Go take a walk.

Less politics

Memo to stressed Biden administration officials trying to get some traction on America’s massive student loan problem: Three law professors have a proposal for you. “Before embarking on what will likely become yet another long court battle,” write John Brooks, Brian Galle and Adam Levitin, the Biden administration “should turn to a program that already exists and, if tweaked, could legally accomplish just about everything one could want from a loan forgiveness policy.” Simply by auto-enrolling eligible borrowers in income-driven repayment plans — instead of requiring a process “similar to applying for financial aid or doing your taxes, which people must do again and again” — Biden’s team could efficiently offer relief to the people who need it most.

Smartest, fastest

León Krauze . Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is gaming out how he can maintain power through a successor , writes Global Opinions contributing columnist

Leana Wen takes a look at the résumé of Mandy Cohen, the new director of the CDC, who she says is Contributing columnisttakes a look at the résumé of Mandy Cohen, the new director of the CDC, who she says is just the right person for the role

Bonus read

From the news side: Come for this fascinating Karen Heller profile of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland — the first Native person to serve as a Cabinet secretary, plus a sometime single mom, businessperson and epic baker who put herself through college and law school — and stay for the stunning portraits of Haaland by photographer Greg Kahn. (I am coveting her entire jewelry collection.) And read Haaland’s own 2021 piece for us on how Indigenous children — including her own relatives — were taken from their families.

