Regarding the July 13 Style article “A bumpy ride for ‘Fast Car’”:
The first time I heard Tracy Chapman’s song “Fast Car,” I knew nothing about the artist, nor was it necessary to appreciate the well-written lyrics that resonated with me, framed by simple but catchy instrumentation. If Ms. Chapman has ever considered herself a country artist, I am not aware of that fact. Nashville is too small a place to contain Ms. Chapman. Judging by her positive response to the fact that the song has been rediscovered, she does not seem concerned about someone stealing her thunder.
I will always remember who wrote “Fast Car” because, as a music lover, I want to know something about the artist creating something effectual to me.
The fact that the song has held up so well is a testimony to Ms. Chapman’s abilities and a challenge to other artists to create something of enduring value.
Randy Bidinger, Dillsburg, Pa.