Opinion The road goes on for Tracy Chapman

July 18, 2023 at 3:13 p.m. EDT
Tracy Chapman at the April 16, 1990, Nelson Mandela Concert at Wembley Stadium in London. (Martin Cleaver/AP)

Regarding the July 13 Style article “A bumpy ride for ‘Fast Car’”:

The first time I heard Tracy Chapman’s song “Fast Car,” I knew nothing about the artist, nor was it necessary to appreciate the well-written lyrics that resonated with me, framed by simple but catchy instrumentation. If Ms. Chapman has ever considered herself a country artist, I am not aware of that fact. Nashville is too small a place to contain Ms. Chapman. Judging by her positive response to the fact that the song has been rediscovered, she does not seem concerned about someone stealing her thunder.

I will always remember who wrote “Fast Car” because, as a music lover, I want to know something about the artist creating something effectual to me.

The fact that the song has held up so well is a testimony to Ms. Chapman’s abilities and a challenge to other artists to create something of enduring value.

Randy Bidinger, Dillsburg, Pa.

