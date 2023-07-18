The first time I heard Tracy Chapman’s song “Fast Car,” I knew nothing about the artist, nor was it necessary to appreciate the well-written lyrics that resonated with me, framed by simple but catchy instrumentation. If Ms. Chapman has ever considered herself a country artist, I am not aware of that fact. Nashville is too small a place to contain Ms. Chapman. Judging by her positive response to the fact that the song has been rediscovered, she does not seem concerned about someone stealing her thunder.