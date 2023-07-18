The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Scooters are a plague on D.C. sidewalks

July 18, 2023 at 3:13 p.m. EDT
A person on an electric scooter on Jan. 3, 2019, near the White House. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

I was walking on 11th Street NW turning right on E Street NW this month, when I tripped over the back wheel of an improperly parked scooter and literally went flying. I suffered bruises to my arm, chest and ribs.

I contacted the scooter company, which said it would be in touch. I’m still waiting. I spoke with representatives from D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s office. I’m still waiting for action.

D.C. and Lime continue to allow riders to use scooters without helmets and allow riders to leave scooters in inappropriate places with no regard to pedestrian’s safety. Scooters should not be used as an excuse for a wild ride on D.C.’s sidewalks.

Though Ms. Bowser claims D.C. is safer, she clearly hasn’t walked downtown to experience the scooter debacle. For residents such as me, a woman in her mid-70s, that fall could have been deadly. I enjoy the life of D.C., but the scooters are making it difficult to stay.

Elaine Zuppe, Washington

