It feels good until the brain fog rolls in. Being praised, finding inspiration, rejecting bad actors — social media peddles connection, esteem and instant justice. The catch is that it requires reducing complex humans to selfies and slogans. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The new social network Threads is posing as an alternative to toxic Twitter. In fact, the platform launched by Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is just another drug feeding the same addiction. The endless scrolls fleetingly boost users’ self-worth but cumulatively erode their humanity.

No one needs more platforms. We need ways to cope with the ones we have.

The fix must go beyond government regulation. To quit the craving, people need to understand the emotions that social media masks — and amplifies. Then, users must treat themselves with compassion. Again, and again.

This is the problem: Tech companies have hijacked people’s need for belonging and status. Humans are super-social creatures: Connections among individuals have meant survival and success for the tribe. So when people forge ties and feel approval on social media, their brains are rewarded with the pleasure hormone dopamine. The same kind of hit comes from schadenfreude — enjoying other people’s troubles. It’s human: Even infants take pleasure seeing puppets punish puppets.

Social platforms feed this neurological compulsion with followers, “likes” and algorithms that amplify misfortune. As with any other stimulant, in time, the brain needs bigger and bigger hits to feel the same pleasure.

Here’s where too much of a good thing can be dangerous. As neuroscientist Dean Burnett told me, the distorted drive for gratification erodes people’s ability to empathize and can push them to extremes. The emotionally driven limbic system gets overcranked. This affects the prefrontal cortex, where impulse control and foresight would typically limit risky behavior, including bingeing on social media, food or alcohol.

Exhibit A: Sixty-eight percent of parents say they sometimes or often feel distracted by their phone when with their children, and a majority worry their kids spend too much time online.

Exhibit B: Nearly half of American teens say they have experienced cyberbullying.

Exhibit C: Tribalism and polarization online, manipulated by former president Donald Trump, barreled offline on Jan. 6, 2021, when extremists attacked the U.S. Capitol.

Shensheng Wang of the University of Central Florida’s Adult Development and Decision Lab put it to me this way: Dehumanization is the price people pay for the convenience of using social media for connection.

So, what to do? Before the next school year starts and another vicious political cycle ramps up, users can protect their mental health by taking small, compassionate steps. The individual work could, in time, help heal society, too.

Awareness is the first step. Beyond noticing the dopamine hits, therapist and addiction specialist Dawn Tyus suggests looking at what else contributes to addictive behaviors.

This includes genetics, such as having a relative with substance abuse disorder; mental health conditions, such as depression or anxiety; and environmental factors, such as adverse childhood experiences.Sixty-four percent of adults in the United States say they experienced violence, abuse, neglect or the loss of a parent due to death, divorce or prison before age 18. Painful memories can turn into myths that you’re unlovable or don’t belong. Grieving dispels the myths. Social media reinforces them.

Tyus advocates pinpointing what rejection looked like in the past and what it looks like now. Even in the absence of childhood trauma, a breakup or job loss can drive us to doom-scroll. To release the feelings, Tyus suggests using paper and pen to write down the difficult memories and the pain they evoke.

Next, identify activities that bring peace without technology. This could be anything: playing basketball, being in nature, coloring, braiding hair.

n nature, coloring, braiding hair. Tyus also recommends gaining control over social media use by setting limits on time and types of content.

At Morehouse College’s School of Medicine, where Tyus is the director and principal investigator at the African American Behavioral Health Center of Excellence, she encourages students struggling with social media addiction to forgive themselves so they can begin to feel hope. “This is how you start to get back into the old human connections,” Tyus said.

Real human connections create a virtuous cycle. Burnett explains that face-to-face interactions typically are more rewarding than online conversations because they activate more parts of the brain. “You’re looking at someone’s facial expression; you’re getting empathy from [their] emotional cues,” he said. Empathy, the antidote to schadenfreude, delivers higher-quality hits of dopamine.

Congress, parents and the media rightly have raised alarm about social media’s correlation with poor mental health. Tech companies need to be held accountable for the bait-and-switch — promising connection and delivering its opposite. But users dependent on social media cannot afford to wait for the tech giants to change how they make money.

People who are already struggling with mental health issues are more likely than others to misuse the internet as a way of coping, research shows. More affordable, accessible treatments are needed for those who would be anxious, depressed or hurting themselves or others even if social media had never been invented. And more social-emotional education is needed — for everyone — to explain how feelings affect behavior.

Threads will be better than Twitter only if people use it to say, “Enough.”