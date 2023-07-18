Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Donald J. Trump and his allies are planning a sweeping expansion of presidential power over the machinery of government if voters return him to the White House in 2025, reshaping the structure of the executive branch to concentrate far greater authority directly in his hands. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Their plans to centralize more power in the Oval Office stretch far beyond the former president’s recent remarks that he would order a criminal investigation into his political rival, President Biden, signaling his intent to end the post-Watergate norm of Justice Department independence from White House political control.

Looking out over the presidential field so far, I’m heartened to see that the candidates have their priorities. Some want to fill America with diseases and conspiracies. Some want to return us to a simple time in the vaguest possible terms. Some want to do ... whatever it is Marianne Williamson wants to do. And Donald Trump wants to — what’s that? Ah, yes, he wants to ... concentrate more power in his own hands, seize control of independent agencies and use the Justice Department to pursue his political enemies! That’s a good, normal thing for a presidential candidate to want, I think. Glad to see that’s an option we have, as a country, and to feel that nice, hot breeze blowing through the Overton window.

When I consider the issues facing our country and wonder, “What pressing problem needs tackling?” I immediately think, “No single individual wields enough unchecked power!” Sure, the Supreme Court justices come close, with their no-strings-attached, lifetime appointments and ability to whisk rights away with the flick of a robed wrist, but there are nine of them.

Advertisement

Hmm, if only there were a word for this! What’s the word for when, in a departure from precedent, you concentrate a lot of power in a single individual? I’m sure it’ll come to me.

Follow this author Alexandra Petri 's opinions Follow

Regardless, this is a totally normal thing to have a major-party presidential candidate put on his to-do list. I am not even fractionally alarmed! Sounds a little antidemocratic, maybe, but then this is the GOP — of course Republicans are anti-Democrats! Besides, this isn’t a democracy, anyway. It’s a republic. Like Rome. I think the Romans had a guy who also wanted to concentrate all the executive power in himself, and — good things happened after that! The point is, there’s precedent.

I have always felt this should be the No. 1 national priority, and I’m glad to see someone agrees. The most frustrating thing about the office of the presidency is that the president does not have unlimited control over the executive branch. In fact, he doesn’t have unlimited control of any kind, and there are two other branches of government that claim to be able to “check” and “balance” him! If the Founders did that, I am sure it was by mistake.

Advertisement

Another frustrating thing is that when the president eventually passes, his son does not inherit the office automatically. (Yes, sons have managed to claim the office a couple of times, but those were exceptions, not the rule!) The indignities do not stop there. The president does not get to wear any special headgear or sit in a big chair, draped in an ermine mantle. Nor does he get to hold an orb as a routine matter.

Furthermore, when he is mad at political enemies, the president does not get to demand that they be prosecuted for incurring his wrath. And if he organizes a court for this to happen, it is not in a chamber full of stars, and habeas corpus applies! (Such a frustrating, outdated-sounding Latin phrase!)

All of this only serves to make any American president the laughingstock of Autocrat Gatherings everywhere. (Why he goes to Autocrat Gatherings is unclear.) Are you really the president if you never get to have a big parade with tanks? Are you really the president if you live in a country where dissidents are permitted to thrive? Being forced to admit that if the people vote him out, he will have to go is mortifying and makes him look weak, like a renter.

Advertisement

Look, in a year when it is so hot outside that we need to add new digits to our thermometers, all of Hollywood is on strike and the ocean is turning on us, I am glad that at least one presidential candidate is running on the platform of “let’s concentrate all executive power in my hands so I can use the Justice Department to enact my personal vendettas!” It adds a little spice to the campaigns. People are always asking you to vote, every four years, and then four years later, you have to do it all again! This time, we might only have to do it once, and maybe that’ll be it!

Gift this article Gift Article