Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Given his standing in the polls, GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s move to release his shortlist of Supreme Court nominees might be more stunt than threat. Still, it’s a telling one — not just about the salience of the courts as a Republican campaign issue but also about the extreme nature of his party’s constitutional vision and the colossal legal stakes at play in the 2024 election.

It was Donald Trump who launched the pernicious practice of identifying potential Supreme Court nominees in May 2016, when he was the presumptive GOP nominee, with a list curated by the Federalist Society’s Leonard Leo and designed to assuage the anxieties of the party’s evangelical Christian base.

This worked brilliantly for Trump. The list, released as the high court had a vacant seat created by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, arguably helped secure his election. But it also set a terrible precedent, using judges as pawns in a political campaign and implicitly encouraging sitting judges to issue rulings that would improve their odds of getting nominated to higher courts.

Advertisement

Now, Ramaswamy is two-upping Trump — perhaps even three-upping. First, the 37-year-old biotech entrepreneur issued his handpicked list of nine Supreme Court candidates at a far earlier stage of the process. The contenders include Republican Sens. Mike Lee (Utah) and Ted Cruz (Tex.), and Judge James C. Ho of the ultraconservative U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit.

Follow this author Ruth Marcus 's opinions Follow

Second, rather than stopping at the top job, Ramaswamy identified seven other judges for promotion to federal appeals courts, including U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, the Texas judge who, among other terrible rulings, blocked the use of abortion drug mifepristone.

Third, lest voters guess at what Ramaswamy finds most attractive about these potential nominees, he offers a handy guide to their conservative, culture-warrior credentials, from attacking trans rights to combating pandemic-era restrictions to dismantling the administrative state.

Advertisement

Thus, Ho: “Authored lower court’s opinion in Dobbs, which the Supreme Court later followed. Rejected unlawful lockdowns, closing churches during the pandemic in Spell v. Edwards.”

Or, Lawrence VanDyke, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit: “Protected women’s pageants from transgender activism in Green v. Miss United States. Protected 2nd Amendment rights during the pandemic in McDougall v. County of Ventura.”

Or, Kathryn Mizelle, U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, up for an appellate promotion: “Struck down the federal mask mandate in travel in Health Freedom Def. Fund v. Biden. Defended Florida’s right to ban sanctuary cities in City of South Miami v. Governor.”

Ramaswamy’s move follows on that of a rival GOP candidate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who suggested last month that Trump’s Supreme Court picks weren’t conservative enough.

Advertisement

“As president, I will nominate and appoint justices to the Supreme Court in the mold of Justice Clarence Thomas and Justice Samuel Alito,” DeSantis pledged to the Faith and Freedom Coalition.

When conservative radio host and Post contributing columnist Hugh Hewitt asked DeSantis whether his Supreme Court picks would be like the “three home runs” hit by Trump, DeSantis offered, “Well, actually, I would say we’ll do better than that.”

While “I respect the three appointees” — Neil M. Gorsuch, Brett M. Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett — “none of those three are at the same level” as Thomas and Alito, DeSantis observed, calling that pair the “gold standard.”

On one level, this is early-stage posturing. Ramaswamy’s list is likely to be little-noted and not long-remembered. But his list and DeSantis’s pledge underscore the degree to which the future of the Supreme Court is at stake in 2024, and the continued, even enhanced desire among conservative activists to harness the court in service of their ideological and partisan goals.

Advertisement

A Republican president would probably have the chance to entrench conservative control of the court for another generation. With a Republican in the White House, Thomas, 75, and Alito, 73, might be inclined to retire to pave the way for far younger conservative successors, cementing a conservative supermajority for decades to come.

And how conservative? Normally, it would take some effort to replace Thomas and Alito with justices as far to the right. But the Ramaswamy and DeSantis comments also highlight how much pressure would be on a Republican president — especially if Republicans manage to regain control of the Senate — to go as hard right as possible. In some conservative circles, the emerging critique of the high court is that it is not conservative enough.

“Today, critics assail this Supreme Court as the most conservative bench in modern history. True enough,” law professor Josh Blackman wrote this week on the Volokh Conspiracy blog. “But it could have been far, far worse for progressives if President Trump had actually nominated justices in the mold of Justices Scalia, Thomas, and Alito. … On balance, progressives should be grateful for President Trump’s not-so-conservative SCOTUS picks.”

Advertisement

Gratitude is not the first emotion that comes to mind about this court. Time after time, and certainly in the cases that matter most, Trump’s picks have proved themselves solid, reliable conservatives, not squishy centrists.

But I agree with Blackman’s could-have-been-worse point — which also means I worry about what another Republican president, whether it is Trump or one of his rivals, would mean. We could find ourselves looking back to Trump’s first three nominees and think that crew looks mild by comparison.

Gift this article Gift Article