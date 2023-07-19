Dana Milbank’s report on FBI Director Christopher A. Wray’s recent House testimony, “ Republicans celebrate their successful deception of voters ” [Sunday Opinion, July 16], revealed the sad truth about many conservative congressional Republicans — they care only for boosting their egos and little or nothing about bettering the lives of ordinary Americans.

Mr. Wray described the accusation levied at him by several conservatives that he has weaponized the FBI against conservatives as “insane,” “absurd” and “ludicrous.” Clearly, instead of probing legitimate concerns over Mr. Wray’s leadership of the FBI, the conservatives only want to get their names in the news and their pictures on TV by touting ridiculous conspiracy theories.