Regarding the July 15 editorial “Fault!”: The Russian people, including the luminaries among them, such as athletes, ultimately bear responsibility for the aggression and war crimes of their government. Their supine behavior at best, and actual support at worst, has enabled a leader to assert his will without consequence from them or, in the arena of individual sport, for them.

Though athletes at Wimbledon don’t play for national teams, as in the Olympics, their countries of origin are well-known, and commentators make reference to them.

When the Russian people see that the world is holding them all responsible, and when they do not get the enjoyment of seeing their notables gain glory on international stages, maybe then Russians will begin clamoring for the change they desperately need at the top. Remember when Americans tried to hide their nationality when traveling abroad during the Vietnam era?

Dan Eddy, Alexandria

The advice in the July 15 editorial “Fault!” to Elina Svitolina and other Ukrainian tennis players to shake the hands of their Russian and Belarusian opponents was flawed. It ignored a key constituency of the Ukrainian players: the Ukrainian people.

Of course, the Russian and Belarusian players are not culpable for the deaths of so many Ukrainian children, mothers and fathers. But the dead and those at continued risk of death deserve the respect being afforded to them by players not offering handshakes of camaraderie to citizen representatives of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s murderous regimes.

David Scott, Vero Beach, Fla.

