For two years, the D.C. Department of Corrections chose not to share with the community its plan to move D.C.’s Central Cell Block from 300 Indiana Ave. NW to 501 New York Ave. NW. Advisory neighborhood commissioners for ANC2G and ANC6E opposed the relocation of the Central Cell Block to this address.

Authorities are unable to tell residents whether detainees will be released into our community, which includes a day-care center, a multimillion-dollar development, United House of Prayer apartments, and condos and homes that date to the Civil War era — all in a neighborhood where residents are also vulnerable to the violent crime surge in the area.

This is an opportunity to turn the site of a former schoolhouse into something that will serve the children of our community. What about a cultural center where our children can learn to make art and music, with a performance space and an art gallery? That is something we can all support.

Deborah Ziska, Washington

