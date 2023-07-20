Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

“She doesn’t eat very much,” my 5-year-old daughter said of her Dreamtopia Rainbow Magic Mermaid Barbie doll. I braced myself for a body image talk. Then, my girl finished the thought. Her Barbie, she explained, was a picky eater: “Just seaweed. And sea urchins.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Conversations like this are one reason I’ve learned to stop worrying and love the iconic blonde. The other? I’ve looked at the research that fuels parental concerns about Barbie. Like her, the evidence is very slim.

Barbie has become a repository for anxiety about the stereotypes that surround kids. But rather than stuff the doll back in her box, I have embraced the idea that Barbie and our daughters and sons have vast, sometimes contradictory, potential.

I probably began parenthood less Barbie-skeptical than some feminist millennials. My own mom had the original 1959 Barbie and worked for pioneering feminist Rep. Bella Abzug (D-N.Y.). I grew up reading 1960s novellas and short stories about Barbie’s internships at fashion companies and courtship with Ken.

So, when a friend asked whether she could buy my daughter an Inspiring Women Eleanor Roosevelt Barbie, I was surprised. It hadn’t occurred to me that I could — or should — ban Barbie. Ninety percent of American girls own at least one.

Fortunately, my reading of the evidence suggests that opening the door to Eleanor Barbie, as my daughter calls her, wasn’t the parenting equivalent of inviting in a vampire.

Take the oft-cited study that presents Barbie as fatal to little girls’ career ambitions: In 2014, researchers from Oregon State University and the University of California at Santa Cruz reported that after “a few minutes of play,” with Barbies, 4-to-7-year-olds named fewer careers as open to them personally than girls who toyed with a Mrs. Potato Head figure.

The breathless headlines glossed over the tiny number of girls in the study: just 37 in total. They were randomly assigned to three different toys: one Barbie in high heels, another in a doctor’s outfit and one tuber with detachable features. The research offered no hypothesis for why the purse-wielding vegetable might produce a “Lean In” effect among the elementary school set.

The persistence of the study in the media sometimes feels like a way of dodging a more challenging question. Are parents really so poor at instilling confidence and curiosity in our daughters that their horizons will shrink after brief contact with a hunk of plastic?

A more balanced conclusion might be that children need many kinds of toys. The long-running TIMPANI Toy Study conducted by the Center for Early Childhood Education at Eastern Connecticut State University points to the benefits of a mix: toys that encourage open-ended play, and those that provide role models. Montessori blocks and world-conquering figures in a range of jobs.

Then, there’s the tsuris over Barbie’s impossible measurements (which have become a bit more realistic with recent redesigns). Sure, her original hourglass figure and permanently arched feet were cartoonish. But then, as my daughter points out, it’s just as absurd that her brother’s Wee Baby Stella doll has a butt but no genitals.

What’s the evidence that Barbie’s physique makes kids feel bad about themselves? One 30-year-old study found that girls who played with Barbies focused on the dolls’ appearance. But they did so in the context of what they could manipulate: limbs they could position, clothes they could change, hair they could style. The girls described Barbie as aspirational because she looked grown-up, not because they were comparing their bodies unfavorably with her unrealistic one.

In fact, as researchers put it in a 2016 literature review, “the link between Barbie doll exposure and thin-ideal internalization has yet to be established.”

The problem might not be with Barbie, but with other messages her small owners get from their world. A 2019 study of 84 kids found that girls aged 3 to 10 were more negative about curvy Barbies than about more traditional models, and less interested in playing with them. That’s as much evidence that the kids brought preconceptions learned from their parents, social media and the wider culture into the experiment as it is proof of Barbie’s influence.

Given these unconvincing findings, the adult obsession with Barbie’s supposedly dangerous curves can start to feel both prurient and misplaced. Better to raise our girls (and boys) to celebrate everything Barbie does rather than to fret over what she looks like.

As to the broader cultural critique of Barbie: the omnipresent pink, the ever-expanding Dreamhouse, the tension between her identities as career woman, consumer and consumable good. Aren’t those forces all women face and that no movement has yet to fully resolve?

Barbie critic and feminist icon Gloria Steinem is hyping vanity magazines for rich older ladies on the “Sex and the City” sequel “And Just Like That.” Meanwhile, Barbie is working as a renewable-energy engineer. We all contain multitudes: The many manifestations of the doll who started as teenager Barbara Millicent Roberts just take that idea to wild, occasionally psychedelic, extremes.

Maybe someday, my daughter and I will have that talk about Barbie and body image. But if right now she believes that all women have it in them to be both first lady and half fish, I’m happy to have Barbie in our house.

