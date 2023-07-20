Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Donald Trump is once again attacking one the nation’s most successful Republican governors. No, I don’t mean Florida’s Ron DeSantis, whom the former president scorns for daring to challenge him for the party’s presidential nomination. I mean Iowa’s Gov. Kim Reynolds, whose blizzard of conservative reforms have made her the most popular politician in Iowa and a rising GOP star.

Reynolds’s crime? Staying neutral in the GOP presidential primary. “I opened up the Governor position for Kim Reynolds, & when she fell behind, I ENDORSED her, did big Rallies, & she won,” Trump blared on Truth Social earlier this month. “Now, she wants to remain ‘NEUTRAL.’ I don’t invite her to events!”

This is ridiculous. Never mind that Iowa governors of both parties have traditionally stayed neutral ahead of the state’s first-in-the-nation caucuses. Why would Trump — who presumably wants Iowa Republicans to pick him in January and maintain the aura of the inevitability of his path to the nomination — attack the governor those voters love. Remember that Trump won the state by eight points in 2020 while Reynolds won by 18.6 two years later.

In an interview before Trump’s attacks for one of my periodic Post columns on future leaders of the Republican Party, Reynolds explained why staying neutral is important. “I’m going to get the chance to travel the state with almost all” of the candidates, she told me. “And if they’re not the successful winner come [the] primary, a lot of times they’re brought into the Cabinet. And, so you really do have a friend … when you have an issue that is impacting your state, you can pick up the phone and call them.”

This is precisely why Reynolds is so successful: Her first priority is her constituents. During the pandemic, she signed one of the first laws in the country requiring schools to offer in-person learning five days a week — sparing Iowa the catastrophic learning losses that have plagued other states. She has championed laws expanding charter schools and instituting open enrollment — allowing Iowa parents to send their kids to any public school they choose in the state.

And Reynolds is tough. When she was stymied by state legislators in her own party from passing universal school choice legislation, she targeted those Republicans for defeat. “I weighed in on nine primary races with the sole question that I asked them — do you support giving parents a choice in their child’s education or are you opposed to it?” she told me. One of those targets was the chair of the House Education Committee — who was defeated and replaced with a candidate who supported school choice.

Reynolds won a mandate from the people. And in January, she signed the most sweeping school choice law in the country, which among other reforms will eventually allow every student in Iowa to apply for a $7,600 education savings account (ESA) to be used to pay for private schools. The program benefits not just parents who choose private schools but also the public schools as well, Reynolds said, because the ESAs cost only $7,600 but Iowa spends about $17,000 per pupil in combined state, federal and local money. The ESA money comes entirely from the state portion of that amount, and the public schools get to retain the federal and local portions. “We didn’t take any money away from public education,” she said.

She also signed legislation banning critical race theory in Iowa schools, and a new law codifying the rights of Iowa parents to be the ultimate decision-makers in their children’s education. But ultimately, she said, school choice is the best way to protect kids from radical ideologies because “if a parent decides they don’t like the woke indoctrination … that parent can now take that child and choose a different school, a private school where they can get the education that they want them to have.”

Reynolds has created a model of education reform that should be replicated in every state across the country. And she has done it while also reforming the tax code and reducing the size of government. “My first four years, we cut taxes three times,” she said. She set the state on course to reduce the top individual income tax rate from 8.98 percent to 3.9 percent. “We will go from the sixth highest [state income tax burden in the country] to the fourth lowest once we hit that. My goal is to get to zero.”

Conservative politicians routinely promise and then fail to eliminate government agencies, but Reynolds actually did it — reducing the number of cabinet departments in Iowa from 37 to 16. When she took office, she said she discovered that, on a per capita expenditure basis, Iowa was spending $2,100 more than deep-blue Illinois. “We cannot continue to support the level of government that we have in this state,” she said, because the size and scope of government “is preventing me from continuing to reduce taxes, and I am determined to get that done.”

She also signed legislation protecting women’s and girls’ sports. “The majority of Iowans and Americans believe that girls should compete against girls, and biological boys should compete against biological boys,” she told me. “I have three daughters and I have three granddaughters that love sports and work their tail off … To think 50 years ago we fought this battle for Title IX, and here we are having to fight it again.”

And this month, she convened a special session of Iowa’s General Assembly to pass a pro-life fetal “heart beat” bill into law, banning abortion in the state after six weeks. She signed it last week at the presidential candidates forum hosted by the Family Leader — which Trump refused to attend.

Her message to Republicans campaigning in Iowa? “Be bold! Be bold and deliver! We can’t just talk about things. I didn’t run to maintain the status quo, I ran to make a difference, and to really elevate Iowa. We are just like the best-kept secret, and we continue to exceed expectations, and nobody knows about it.” She tells candidates she’s showing around the state “Get out there, share your ideas, listen, and then follow through and do it. … I think people respect somebody that’s not afraid to get in there and fight for them, and stand up for them.”

In the 2022 midterms, voters rejected backward-looking grievance candidates and flocked to forward-looking reformers such as Reynolds. She is poised for big things — whether serving in a Cabinet post, as a vice-presidential running-mate or perhaps one day as a presidential candidate herself.

Instead of attacking her over a petty personal grievance, Trump should be courting her. And Republicans across the country should be emulating her. Hers is exactly the kind of courage and boldness Republicans need on the national stage.

