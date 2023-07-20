Find a money mentor
Recent grads can’t afford to say “I don’t know” when it comes to personal finance. Although some general tips apply to everyone, such as saving from every paycheck, or avoiding debt “like the devil himself,” as Singletary put it, the volume of information and advice on the internet can be overwhelming.
Singletary recommends finding a mentor who can help you learn the terms and process of financial decision-making for yourself. That doesn’t mean rushing to hire a professional, at least not right away. Singletary learned financial basics from her grandmother. For others, free or low-cost advice could come from seminars and sessions held by their school, advertised in local newspapers, hosted by their employer or by their employer’s 401(k) provider. Online, Singletary counts Bankrate, Consumer Reports, Investopedia and NerdWallet among her favorite sites. The important thing is seeking out financial advice from credible, unbiased sources.
“I’m telling you from the experience as someone who’s a Black woman, who’s a mother, a wife” and cared for a disabled sibling, Singletary said, sometimes we do need to listen to people who’ve been there, done that, and they can help you avoid the traps that they fell into."
Build a savings habit, even if you start small
Saving for retirement, or simply setting aside portions of our paychecks may feel daunting — sometimes too daunting. But the good news is that young adults have time on their side! What matters more than saving large amounts is developing the habit of setting aside something from each paycheck, Singletary says — even if it’s just $5 at a time. Setting up financial routines early makes it easier to maintain discipline as our careers progress — when our financial successes and failures can become more significant.
“You say to yourself, ‘Well, I can’t afford to save for retirement now.’ [Yet] now is the time to do it, when you don’t have a whole bunch of money, so that as you start to make more money, it becomes a little easier to do it because now you’re making more dollars,” Singletary said.
“I can’t tell you how many people in their 50s and 60s look up and tell me, ‘I don’t know where the time went, I don’t have any money saved for retirement,’” she said. “I don’t care if it’s 50 cents, put something in … develop that habit.”
Don’t compare yourself to others
You know those voices that say we should own a home by 30, take elaborate Instagrammable vacations or buy every round of drinks when we’re out with friends? Ignore them, Singletary advises. Young people should enjoy their money, but not to the point of accumulating debt and financial strife.
“Every time we wish we were in somebody else’s life,” Singletary cautioned, remember “we don’t know what’s going on behind closed doors.” She urges young people to appreciate what they have. “If you went through college, a lot of people never get to college. If you had a job, a lot of people don’t have a job. If you were in an industry where you’re doing a job that you want to do, this is what you wanted to do. You know, all of those are blessings. And you know that phrase, ‘Count your blessings.’ Sounds so trite. But I might tell you, when it comes to your money, if you do that, … you will have more money and more peace.”
And the next time you’re feeling inadequate because “they” said you should be at a particular milestone, such as owning a home, think about whether the voice is coming from a person or institution trying to sell you something — or that otherwise has a stake in the transaction.
“That’s where it becomes important to know to find unbiased sources for your financial information,” Singletary said. “Those are the sources that you should be seeking out.”
Blame your budget!
We’ve all been in the uncomfortable situation of having to cough up money for an expensive dinner we didn’t want to go to or a destination event we can’t afford. To minimize the awkwardness of talking about money with friends, let your budget be the bad cop when you have to decline an offer, Singletary suggests. Signaling that you want to have fun while staying conscious of your spending — I’d love to go to happy hour, but my budget doesn’t allow for it. How about we all hang out at my place? — gives others in your friend group the freedom to do the same when they need to.
And, Singletary warns, if anyone “keeps trying to get you to blow past [your budget], you need to get some new friends. That’s the friend you don’t hang out with. You just call every once in a while.”
Know when to put your credit card away
Good credit is essential to taking on loans for important items like cars or apartments. But credit cards can be a slippery slope: People tend to spend more when we use credit, with the average American carrying $5,733 in credit card debt. In an increasingly cashless world, many of us in Gen Z wonder: Can we function in society without that potentially dangerous piece of plastic? Singletary says: Yes and no.
Young people should use a credit card purely to establish good credit, she advises. And as soon as that’s been done, “put it in a drawer.” When she has challenged people to go a month without using credit cards, Singletary said, they find that using cash makes them consider their purchases differently.
Changing our thinking is a common thread in much of Singletary’s advice: “It’s all mental. People think money is about picking the right stock or, you know, having a bigger paycheck. It really is your mental state of mind that makes you a millionaire.”
