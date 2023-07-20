Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Special counsel Jack Smith’s indictment of former president Donald Trump for hoarding classified documents impressed conservative legal observers with its strength and detail. Bringing such charges in an election season might not be good for the country, and a conviction is by no means assured. But the indictment itself was ordinary in the sense that it applied regularly used criminal laws to the type of conduct those laws are designed to deter.

The contemplated indictment of Trump resulting from Smith’s Jan. 6 investigation — widely believed to be imminent now that Trump has received a “target letter” — is different. It will be far weaker legally, resting on aggressive prosecutorial theories that are likely to reach the Supreme Court. Yet despite its legal flimsiness, a Jan. 6 indictment could damage Trump in a general election more than any other case against him.

If Smith’s goal is helping ensure that his boss gets reelected — and yes, as head of the executive branch of government that Smith works for, President Biden is his boss — the special counsel might be about to do something very savvy with another Trump indictment. But if his goal is upholding confidence in American institutions, a Jan. 6 indictment could tear at them further.

Start with the charges Smith is likely to bring. Since the riot by Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, two criminal charges have been most extensively debated: obstruction of an official proceeding and defrauding the United States. The House’s select committee report suggested that Trump committed those crimes in the aftermath of the election. No surprise that, according to media reports, Smith’s letter to Trump lists sections of the criminal code that include both charges.

Jason Willick

The obstruction charge in question has been brought against hundreds of defendants in Jan. 6 cases. But there is not a settled judicial consensus that its use has been appropriate. Congress wrote the law after the Enron scandal in the early 2000s. The law focuses on efforts to obstruct government proceedings by destroying a “record, document, or other object.” Enron’s accountants shredded documents in a coverup.

Can the same statute apply to pressuring Congress not to certify electoral votes under a catchall provision prohibiting efforts to “otherwise” obstruct or influence a proceeding? A divided opinion by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, issued in April, shows the ambiguity of the statute.

The question was whether participants in the Jan. 6 riot, not Trump, could be charged with obstruction. Judge Gregory G. Katsas, in dissent, said no — he read the statute as limited to evidence-tampering. Katsas, a Trump appointee, is one of the most respected Republican-appointed jurists on the courts of appeal, and his opinion will be read closely by Supreme Court justices if the matter reaches them.

Two judges allowed the prosecution to go forward, each writing separate opinions. But even the opinion with the most capacious interpretation acknowledged “there is no precedent” for using the statute “to prosecute the type of conduct at issue in this case.” That opinion also rested on the fact that the defendants in question were accused of assaulting police — a separate crime.

Making the statute stick against Trump for bullying Congress — even to do something outrageous — will be harder. And if it could stick, what would be the line between presidential exhortation and criminality? Courts will take an especially close look at this question because it directly implicates presidential powers.

The next likely charge is conspiring “to defraud the United States.” In defining that statute, the Justice Department manual quotes a 1924 Supreme Court decision that says it “means primarily to cheat the government out of money or property.” In trying to overturn the election, Trump did not do that — but once again, the Justice Department might want to rely on a peripheral and uncommon use of the statute to charge Trump. According to the 1924 decision, it also means “to interfere with or obstruct” the government “by deceit.”

Trump’s conduct could fall in that bucket — though again, if so, it would create more space for prosecutors to put dishonest politicians from the opposing party in jail. That’s one reason the modern Supreme Court has consistently rebuked prosecutors for trying to use fraud statutes to criminalize general political malfeasance. This term, in a pair of 9-0 decisions, it tossed convictions connected to then-New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s administration, warning against a government theory under which “almost any deceptive act could be criminal.”

Smith himself lost a landmark fraud case against a Republican politician when the Supreme Court ruled against prosecutors 8-0 and reversed the conviction of former Virginia governor Bob McDonnell in 2016. It’s fair to ask whether Attorney General Merrick Garland, who appointed Smith as special counsel, saw Smith’s overreach in that case as a concern — or a qualification.

To be sure, those Supreme Court cases involved a fraud statute — wire fraud — that is distinct from the conspiracy to defraud the United States statute contemplated for Trump. But unless Smith (unlike the Jan. 6 committee and liberal legal mavens on Twitter) lays out a fraud theory with clear and intuitive limits, expect him to face judicial head winds.

The questions that a Jan. 6 indictment would raise are much more legally fraught than those associated with the classified documents trial, and more likely to draw in the appellate courts and the Supreme Court. Smith might force the judiciary into a political battle for years, perhaps further antagonizing progressives against the courts if their reading of the law favors Trump’s defense.

Yet Smith’s indictment — if it comes — would serve a crucial political function, as far as Biden is concerned: The legal proceedings dominating the news during the campaign would raise the salience of the Jan. 6 riot. Trump would respond by raising the volume of his election lies, and the wider right would be reduced to downplaying or conspiracizing about Jan. 6. The 2022 Democratic midterm strategy, aided by Congress’s select committee, involved reminding voters of Trump’s election denialism. It paid off with a better-than-expected midterm showing, and Smith’s indictment could play a similar role in 2024.

“No one is above the law,” the saying goes — but law is created and enforced by the political system. The Biden administration seems poised not only to indict a political opponent for the second time, but to do so based on legal theories that are legitimately contested. In the process, it will advance its own political fortunes. Law and politics will fuse closer together, and American institutions will be permanently changed.

